Digerati Technologies Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite’ Status 

SAN ANTONIO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business market, today announced that its operating subsidiary T3 Communications, Inc. (“T3”) has achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. The SuiteApp, built using Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud Platform helps organizations to seamlessly pass CRM data between users’ cloud communication system and NetSuite to increase productivity and improve information accuracy.



“We are excited to expand our partnership with NetSuite as we enter a wave of transformation in our sector driven by demand for integrated cloud native applications,” said Arthur L. Smith, CEO, Digerati. “T3 allows organizations to operate more efficiently with automated CRM workflows and improve collaboration for sales and customer support teams. As we continue to expand our product portfolio and footprint in the SMB market, successful applications like this are expected to fuel our business development efforts.”

Some of the benefits T3 brings to NetSuite users include:

Screen pop-ups for quickly identifying leads, contacts, and accounts;

Click-to-dial functionality for effortless dialing;

Automatic call logging (even when not logged in to NetSuite);

Agents can take notes and tag co-workers with ease;

Natural language detection for follow-up task creation;

Quickly search and link opportunities to call events;

Real-time visibility into customer activity within a user-friendly UI;

Easy access call recordings for training and QA efforts;

Informative call metrics allowing you to make better business decisions.



“T3 leverages the strong capabilities of NetSuite and helps users enhance productivity with convenient and accessible features for sales and customer support,” said Guido Haarmans, Vice President, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for CRM functionality and helps NetSuite customers realize the full value and potential of T3 technology.”

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like T3, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about the integrated solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml .

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiaries T3 Communications (T3com.com) and Nexogy (Nexogy.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions including cloud PBX, cloud telephony, cloud WAN, cloud call center, cloud mobile, and the delivery of digital oxygen on its broadband network. Digerati has developed a robust integration platform to fuel mergers and acquisitions in a highly fragmented market as it delivers business solutions on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information, please visit www.digerati-inc.com or follow DTGI on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future benefits of the product/services to users to be offered by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful acceptance by the marketplace of its product and service offerings, product/service development, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

