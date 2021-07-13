Amplitude Welcomes Elisa Steele and Catherine Wong to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplitude , the global digital optimization leader, today announced the appointment of Elisa Steele, former Chief Executive Officer of Namely, Inc., and Catherine Wong, Domo’s Chief Product Officer and EVP of Engineering, to its Board of Directors. As director, Elisa offers extensive expertise in scaling technology companies, global go-to-market strategy and driving customer success for enterprise organizations. Catherine brings more than 20 years of engineering and product management, scaling product platforms and building products enterprise customers know and love. The announcement comes on the heels of the company’s recent $150 million Series F funding round, led by Sequoia Capital.



“With our Digital Optimization System, Amplitude helps every organization use product data to make strategic decisions, accelerate innovation and increase the value of their digital transformation efforts. Elisa Steele is an impressive leader who brings deep SaaS expertise, go-to-market strategy, and leadership, making her an incredible addition to the Amplitude Board of Directors through our next phase,” said Spenser Skates, co-founder and CEO, Amplitude. “Her unique perspective and ability to grow world-class technology brands and categories will be invaluable to Amplitude.”

“Every product, marketing and engineering leader is trying to figure out how to optimize their digital assets,” said Skates. “Catherine Wong has built and scaled some of the most powerful enterprise platforms. Her technical and strategic talents will contribute immensely to Amplitude as we scale and expand our platform, and customer relationships. We’re on a mission to help companies build better products and I’m thrilled to work with Catherine to bring this to life.”

“Investing in a Digital Optimization System is one of the most strategic business decisions a company can make today to drive their business into the future,” said Steele. “As the pioneer of the Digital Optimization category, Amplitude is quickly becoming the industry standard for every digital business. I have long admired Amplitude’s leadership and vision and I am honored to join the Board of Directors.”

“Amplitude is powering the next generation of customer understanding and insights as companies decide how to build their products and what bets they should make,” said Wong. “Having been a part of the evolution of putting data to work at Adobe, Omniture, and now at Domo, I’m excited about the company’s leadership and vision in answering some of the hardest questions enterprises face today. I am looking forward to working with Spenser and the rest of the leadership team at Amplitude.”

About Elisa Steele

Elisa Steele is an enterprise and consumer technology executive and the former CEO of both Namely and Jive Software. She has led transformations of growth and scale across both startups and public companies.

Elisa currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of Namely, and serves on the boards of Splunk (SPLK), Bumble (BMBL), Procore Technologies (PCOR), JFrog (FROG) and Amplitude. Elisa is an Advisor to Tile and people.ai and previously served as Chair of the Board of Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD). Earlier in her career, she was the CMO at Microsoft, Skype, EVP and CMO at Yahoo! and SVP of Marketing at NetApp. Elisa holds a M.B.A. from San Francisco State University and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire.

About Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong is the Chief Product Officer and EVP of Engineering at Domo, where she leads the company’s global engineering team responsible for Domo’s award-winning modern BI platform. She brings extensive technology and engineering management experience to growth organizations. Prior to Domo, she held a number of key roles at Adobe and Omniture in product management, M&A product integration, technical architecture and engineering management, leading teams of more than 500 people.

Over the course of her career, Catherine has been awarded patents in data segmentation, data visualization, and SaaS data collection. She currently serves as a board member for the Women Tech Council as well as on the industry advisory board for the College of Engineering at Utah State University, and she previously served on the advisory board for the College of Engineering at the University of Utah. In 2015, Catherine received the Technology Leadership Award from the Women Tech Council, and in 2018, she was recognized as the Women in Tech Champion from Utah Tech Council. She holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Brigham Young University.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the global leader in Digital Optimization. More than 1,000 customers, including 23 of the Fortune 100, rely on Amplitude to help them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: "How do our digital products drive our business?" The Amplitude Digital Optimization System makes critical data accessible and actionable to every team — unifying product, marketing, developers, and executive teams around a new depth of customer understanding and common visibility into what drives business outcomes. Amplitude is the #1 leader in product analytics. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com .

