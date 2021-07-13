Global Smart Airports Market to Reach US$27.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Airports Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549664/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the period 2020-2027.Terminal Side, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR to reach US$19.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Solution Types segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.5% share of the global Smart Airports market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Smart Airports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured)
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- Ascent Technology, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Daifuku North America Holding Company
- Gentrack
- Honeywell Building Solutions
- IBM Corp.
- Indra Sistemas, S.A
- NEC Corporation of America
- NICE Systems Ltd.
- QinetiQ Group PLC
- Raytheon Company
- Sabre, Inc.
- Scarabee
- Selex ES S.P.A
- Siemens AG
- SITA SA
- Thales S.A.
- Wipro Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549664/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Smart Airports: An Introductory Overview
Smart Airports: An Introduction
Smart Airport Ecosystem
Applications of Smart Airports
Terminal-side Smart Airport
Land-side Smart Airport
Airside Smart Airport
Smart Airport Technologies: An Overview
Air Traffic Management
Baggage Handling
Building Operations
Check-In
Security
Smart Airports Elevate Passenger Experience through Connected,
Intelligent, Digitized, and Personalized Solutions
Smart Airports: Passport to Comfortable, Effortless, Seamless
and Stress-free Smart Journeys
Airports Witness Digital Transformation
Major Digital Technologies for Smart Airports Summarized
Security: Prime Feature in Smart Airports
Myriad Benefits of Smart Airports over Traditional Airports
Drive Widespread Adoption of Intelligent Airport Solutions
Key Challenges Faced by Traditional Airports
Smart Airports Provide Intelligent Data for Improving Airport
Profitability
Smart Airports Transform Travel Experience of Passengers
Technology to Overwhelm Passengers in the Airport of the Future
Smart Airports of the Future: Key Technologies & their Use Cases
Smart Airports: An Evolutionary Scan of Airport Infrastructure
Models
The Basic Airport: Traditional Airports of the Past
The Agile Airport: The Technology Adaptive Airports of the
Recent Past
Advent of Smart Airports: Most of the Current Prominent Airports
Fully Digital, Instrumented, Intelligent, and Connected
Airports: The Future Smart Airports
Smart Airports Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook
Developed Regions Dominate Spending, While Developing Markets
to Spearhead Future Growth
Terminal-Side Upgrades Dominate Smart Airports Spending
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Health of Global Economy
EXHIBIT 1: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Surging Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger
Traffic: The Fundamental Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 2: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide
by Country: 2010-2018
EXHIBIT 3: Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$
Billion): 2010-2019
EXHIBIT 4: Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue
Passenger Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038
EXHIBIT 5: Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by
Geographic Region: 2018-2038
EXHIBIT 6: Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry:
Breakdown of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation
for 2000 and 2018
EXHIBIT 7: World Aviation Routes: Top Routes Ranked by Annual
Air Travel Growth (in %) for the Period 2018-2038
Limited Number of Airports with Capacity Issues Resulting from
Passenger Traffic Favor Digital Shift
Pressure to Improve Efficiency and Cut Costs
Disruption of Conventional Models
Passenger Security and Safety
Passenger Experience
Penetration of Advanced Technologies
Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Opportunities for
Smart Airport Solutions
EXHIBIT 8: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:
Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
Competition
Leading Companies Offering Smart Airport Technologies & Solutions
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (Spain)
Ascent Technology, Inc. (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Daifuku North America Holding Company (USA)
Scarabee Aviation Group B.V. (The Netherlands)
Ericsson AB (Sweden)
Gentrack Group Limited (New Zealand)
Honeywell Building Solutions, Inc. (USA)
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)
Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)
Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)
NEC Corporation of America (USA)
NICE Ltd. (Israel)
QinetiQ Group plc (UK)
Raytheon Company (USA)
RESA Airport Data Systems SAS (France)
Sabre Airline Solutions Inc. (USA)
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)
SITA SA (Switzerland)
Thales S.A. (France)
Vanderlande Industries (The Netherlands)
Wipro Limited (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy
Growth in Spending on Smart Airports
EXHIBIT 9: Global Airport Infrastructure Expenditure ($
Billion) by Geographic Region: 2016, 2021, and 2026
Why Investments in Smart Airports are Important
Passenger Self Service Processes Dominate Airport Investments
Automation of Check-In Processes Record Maximum IT Investments
EXHIBIT 10: Global Airport Investments in Smart Technologies:
Percentage of Airports Investing by Type of Technology (2020P)
Cloud Services Remain the Preferred ICT Technology for Airport
Investments
Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart
Airport Solutions
EXHIBIT 11: Robust Investments in Smart City ICT Technologies
Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Smart Airports:
Global Market for Smart City Technologies (Hardware,
Software, and Services) in US$ Million for the Years 2017 &
2020
The Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity: The Most
Important Enabler of Smart Airport Technologies
Productivity Gains to Catalyze Implementation of Mobile Technology
All-time Connectivity: The Essential Requirement for Enhancing
Passenger Experience
Dynamic Resource Allocation through Technology Adoption
Airports Offer Innovative Mobile-based Services for the Always
-Connected Traveler
Mobile Apps for Efficient Information Dissemination
EXHIBIT 12: Mobile-based Services at Airports Worldwide:
Percentage of Airports Offering Passenger Services through
Mobile Apps for 2016 and 2018
Digital Passengers Seek Mobile-based Travel Updates from Airports
Mobile Capabilities for Collection and Sharing of Actionable
Information
Smart Airports Use Social Media for Direct Engagement with the
Digital Passenger
Omnipresence of Smartphones, Tablets, and Declining Prices of
Connected Devices Drive Digital Passengers Growth
EXHIBIT 13: Global Smartphone Connections in Millions for the
Period 2013-2018)
EXHIBIT 14: Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million
Units for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Data Security and System Integration: Key Challenges for
Airports in Tapping Intended Value
Huge Potential Offered by the Internet of Things (IoT)
Technology Benefit Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 15: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Smart Airport Architecture through Integration of RFID and IoT
IoT-Enabled Beacons Offer Vast Prospective Applications
IoT-Based Environment Controlling Solution for Santiago de
Chile Airport
Rising Popularity of Smart Self-Service Airport Processes Drive
Market Penetration
Self Check-in Kiosks Significantly Reduce Passenger Waiting Times
EXHIBIT 16: Air Passenger Check-in at Airports Worldwide by
Method (in %) for 2018 and 2021
Self-Service Boarding Gates Eliminate Long Queues
Common Use Self-Service Kiosks (CUSS) Cut Down Staffing Costs
for Airports
Baggage Handling at Airports Becomes Smart, Bodes Well for the
Market
Smart Technologies Aid in Reducing Baggage Mishandling Rates
EXHIBIT 17: Factors Attributed to Passenger Baggage Delays in
Air Travel: Percentage Breakdown of Delayed Bags by Reason for
2019
IATA’s Resolution 753 Necessitates Continuous Baggage
Monitoring & Tracking
Biometrics: A Vital Technology for Achieving Airport Automation
Installations of Fingerprint Recognition & Advanced Palm Print
Technology Gain Traction
3D Face Recognition to Drive Facial Recognition Biometrics Use
for Traveler Verification
Iris Biometrics Witness Increasing Popularity at Prominent
Airports
Biometric APC Kiosks: A Cost-Effective Solution for Reducing
Congestion at Airports
EXHIBIT 18: Global ABC eGate and Kiosk Market Revenues in $
Million for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
Mounting Security Risks Drives Demand for Automated Border
Controls and e-Gates
EXHIBIT 19: Global Biometric Automated Passport Control (APC)
Kiosks Market: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Kiosks
Deployed by Region for 2020P
Cloud-based Services Garner Prominence in the e-Gates Market
Growing Need to Address Privacy Challenges Drives Adoption of
Smart Airport Security Technologies
Persistent Terror Threat Provides Impetus to Airport Security
Market
Cybersecurity Threats and Means to Tackle
Smart Security (SmartS): Accelerated Security Checks without
Compromising Security Protocols
Airport Security to Benefit from Biometric Smart Gates
Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue
Generation for Airports
EXHIBIT 20: Worldwide Airport Industry Revenue Breakdown (in %)
for Aeronautical and Non-Aeronautical Segments: 2019
Smart Airports to Offer Luxury Brand Experience to Travelers
Data Generated by Smart Airports Provides New Revenue
Generation Opportunities for Operators
Rising Investments in Smart Airport Related Sensor Technologies
Lends Traction to Market Growth
Wearable Technology: The Next Big Thing for Smart Airports
Implementation
Growing Prominence of Advanced Wireless Technologies in Smart
Networks Favors Market Demand
Extensive Applications of Business Intelligence Solutions
Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 21: Business Intelligence Analysis at Airports:
Percentage of Airports Conducting BI Analysis by Priority Area
for 2018
BI Solutions: Playing a Prominent Role in Deriving Value from
Information
Business Intelligence Solutions for Collaborative Decision
Making at Airports
Trends & Technologies Impacting Smart Airports Market
Automation, AI, and Data Management Set to be Game-Changing
Technologies for Airports of the Future
Cloud Computing: Enabling Cost-Effective Transformation of
Airports into Smart Airports
Cloud Computing Advancements Drive Adoption Smart Airport
Technologies
Cloud-based IT Solutions to Deliver Efficient Airside Services
Blockchain: A Promising Technology for Smart Airports
Climate Change Impact and Focus on Efficiency Drives Focus onto
Smart Airports
Growing Expectations of Business Travelers Promote Technology
Adoption at Airports
Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Megatrends
Favoring Market Growth
EXHIBIT 22: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 23: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
EXHIBIT 24: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 25: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Innovations & Advancements
Smart Airports of the 2020s and 2030s
Futuristic Airports: A Glimpse of the Best Travel Service
Providers
Smart Trolley at Airports
Beacons Technology Revolutionizes Passenger Travel Experience
Top Airports that are Using Beacon Technology
Future Application Areas for Beacons Technology in Airlines and
Airports
Smart Airport Platform by T-Systems
Smart Airport Technologies from Leidos
Major Smart Technologies and Solutions of OAMC
Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement
S.M.A.R.T.: Wi-Fi Network for High-Traffic Airports
Advanced Passport Scanner & Other Authentication Technologies
SmartGUARD: Revolutionary App for Improved Airport Security
Smart Airport Capacity Planning Solutions
Smart Lighting Solutions for Smart Airports
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Smart Airports by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Terminal Side by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Terminal Side by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Terminal Side by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Solution
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Solution Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Solution Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Ground Handling
Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Ground Handling Control by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Ground Handling Control
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Security Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Security Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Security Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Air/Ground
Traffic Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Air/Ground Traffic Control
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Air/Ground Traffic
Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Communication
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Communication Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Communication Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Aeronautical
Operations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Aeronautical Operations by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Aeronautical Operations
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Aeronautical
Operations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Non-Aeronautical Operations
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Aeronautical
Operations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The Urgent Need to Transform Aging and Smaller Airports into
Smart Airports Drives Market Growth
Rapid Adoption of New and Advanced Technologies for Airport
Modernization Bodes Well for the Market
Improving Commercial Aviation Sector Benefits Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 26: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in the US:
2010-2018
Self-Service Technology Adoption Transform Passenger Experience
at Airports
Self-Service Customs Clearance Kiosks Cut Down Waiting Time
Government Funding for Passenger Identification Projects at
Airports Drive Demand for Biometric Technologies
FAA to Use Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast
E-Gates or Kiosks for Border Control in the US
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by
Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Smart Airports by Solution
Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by
Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,
Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Smart Airports by Technology -
Ground Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic
Control, Communication Systems and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,
Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by
End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical
Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Smart Airports by End-Use -
Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aeronautical
Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Healthy Rise in Air Passenger Traffic Fuel Demand for Smart
Airport Infrastructure
EXHIBIT 27: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Canada:
2010-2018
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports
by Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Smart Airports by Solution
Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports
by Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,
Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Smart Airports by
Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,
Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,
Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports
by End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical
Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Smart Airports by End-Use -
Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aeronautical
Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Rising Air Travel and Installation of Facial Biometrics Drive
Steady Market Growth
EXHIBIT 28: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Japan:
2010-2018
Japan Deploys J-BIS Biounit Immigration Control System at Airports
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by
Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Smart Airports by Solution
Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by
Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,
Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Smart Airports by
Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,
Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,
Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by
End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical
Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Smart Airports by End-Use -
Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aeronautical
Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Surging Demand for Air Travel Offers Huge Market Growth Potential
EXHIBIT 29: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in China:
2010-2018
EXHIBIT 30: Number of Civil Airports in China for the Years
2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Extensive Development Plans Bode Well for Smart Airports Spending
Rising Outbound Travels of Tech-Savvy Millennials Drives
Airports to Adopt Advanced Technologies
EXHIBIT 31: Top Spenders Worldwide on Outbound Travel:
Breakdown of Travel Expenditure (US$ Billion) by Country for
2018
The ?Zhai Economy?: The Lucrative Target Group with the ?
Homebody-Culture?
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by
Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Smart Airports by Solution
Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by
Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,
Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Smart Airports by
Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,
Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,
Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by
End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical
Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Smart Airports by End-Use -
Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aeronautical
Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Rising Passenger Volumes Drive Airport Automation Initiatives
in Europe
EXHIBIT 32: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Select
European Countries: 2010-2018
IT Adoption Critical for Improving Passenger?s Travel Experience
Europe Commences Biometric Trials at Borders
FastPass: An Ambitious Automated Border Control Project in the EU
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Smart Airports by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports
by Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Smart Airports by Solution
Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports
by Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,
Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Smart Airports by
Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,
Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549664/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________