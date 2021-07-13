Global Smart Airports Market to Reach US$27.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Airports Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549664/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the period 2020-2027.Terminal Side, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR to reach US$19.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Solution Types segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.5% share of the global Smart Airports market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Smart Airports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smart Airports: An Introductory Overview

Smart Airports: An Introduction

Smart Airport Ecosystem

Applications of Smart Airports

Terminal-side Smart Airport

Land-side Smart Airport

Airside Smart Airport

Smart Airport Technologies: An Overview

Air Traffic Management

Baggage Handling

Building Operations

Check-In

Security

Smart Airports Elevate Passenger Experience through Connected,

Intelligent, Digitized, and Personalized Solutions

Smart Airports: Passport to Comfortable, Effortless, Seamless

and Stress-free Smart Journeys

Airports Witness Digital Transformation

Major Digital Technologies for Smart Airports Summarized

Security: Prime Feature in Smart Airports

Myriad Benefits of Smart Airports over Traditional Airports

Drive Widespread Adoption of Intelligent Airport Solutions

Key Challenges Faced by Traditional Airports

Smart Airports Provide Intelligent Data for Improving Airport

Profitability

Smart Airports Transform Travel Experience of Passengers

Technology to Overwhelm Passengers in the Airport of the Future

Smart Airports of the Future: Key Technologies & their Use Cases

Smart Airports: An Evolutionary Scan of Airport Infrastructure

Models

The Basic Airport: Traditional Airports of the Past

The Agile Airport: The Technology Adaptive Airports of the

Recent Past

Advent of Smart Airports: Most of the Current Prominent Airports

Fully Digital, Instrumented, Intelligent, and Connected

Airports: The Future Smart Airports

Smart Airports Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate Spending, While Developing Markets

to Spearhead Future Growth

Terminal-Side Upgrades Dominate Smart Airports Spending

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Health of Global Economy

EXHIBIT 1: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Surging Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger

Traffic: The Fundamental Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 2: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide

by Country: 2010-2018

EXHIBIT 3: Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$

Billion): 2010-2019

EXHIBIT 4: Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue

Passenger Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038

EXHIBIT 5: Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by

Geographic Region: 2018-2038

EXHIBIT 6: Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry:

Breakdown of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation

for 2000 and 2018

EXHIBIT 7: World Aviation Routes: Top Routes Ranked by Annual

Air Travel Growth (in %) for the Period 2018-2038

Limited Number of Airports with Capacity Issues Resulting from

Passenger Traffic Favor Digital Shift

Pressure to Improve Efficiency and Cut Costs

Disruption of Conventional Models

Passenger Security and Safety

Passenger Experience

Penetration of Advanced Technologies

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Opportunities for

Smart Airport Solutions

EXHIBIT 8: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:

Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

Competition

Leading Companies Offering Smart Airport Technologies & Solutions

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (Spain)

Ascent Technology, Inc. (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Daifuku North America Holding Company (USA)

Scarabee Aviation Group B.V. (The Netherlands)

Ericsson AB (Sweden)

Gentrack Group Limited (New Zealand)

Honeywell Building Solutions, Inc. (USA)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

NEC Corporation of America (USA)

NICE Ltd. (Israel)

QinetiQ Group plc (UK)

Raytheon Company (USA)

RESA Airport Data Systems SAS (France)

Sabre Airline Solutions Inc. (USA)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

SITA SA (Switzerland)

Thales S.A. (France)

Vanderlande Industries (The Netherlands)

Wipro Limited (India)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy

Growth in Spending on Smart Airports

EXHIBIT 9: Global Airport Infrastructure Expenditure ($

Billion) by Geographic Region: 2016, 2021, and 2026

Why Investments in Smart Airports are Important

Passenger Self Service Processes Dominate Airport Investments

Automation of Check-In Processes Record Maximum IT Investments

EXHIBIT 10: Global Airport Investments in Smart Technologies:

Percentage of Airports Investing by Type of Technology (2020P)

Cloud Services Remain the Preferred ICT Technology for Airport

Investments

Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart

Airport Solutions

EXHIBIT 11: Robust Investments in Smart City ICT Technologies

Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Smart Airports:

Global Market for Smart City Technologies (Hardware,

Software, and Services) in US$ Million for the Years 2017 &

2020

The Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity: The Most

Important Enabler of Smart Airport Technologies

Productivity Gains to Catalyze Implementation of Mobile Technology

All-time Connectivity: The Essential Requirement for Enhancing

Passenger Experience

Dynamic Resource Allocation through Technology Adoption

Airports Offer Innovative Mobile-based Services for the Always

-Connected Traveler

Mobile Apps for Efficient Information Dissemination

EXHIBIT 12: Mobile-based Services at Airports Worldwide:

Percentage of Airports Offering Passenger Services through

Mobile Apps for 2016 and 2018

Digital Passengers Seek Mobile-based Travel Updates from Airports

Mobile Capabilities for Collection and Sharing of Actionable

Information

Smart Airports Use Social Media for Direct Engagement with the

Digital Passenger

Omnipresence of Smartphones, Tablets, and Declining Prices of

Connected Devices Drive Digital Passengers Growth

EXHIBIT 13: Global Smartphone Connections in Millions for the

Period 2013-2018)

EXHIBIT 14: Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million

Units for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Data Security and System Integration: Key Challenges for

Airports in Tapping Intended Value

Huge Potential Offered by the Internet of Things (IoT)

Technology Benefit Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 15: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Smart Airport Architecture through Integration of RFID and IoT

IoT-Enabled Beacons Offer Vast Prospective Applications

IoT-Based Environment Controlling Solution for Santiago de

Chile Airport

Rising Popularity of Smart Self-Service Airport Processes Drive

Market Penetration

Self Check-in Kiosks Significantly Reduce Passenger Waiting Times

EXHIBIT 16: Air Passenger Check-in at Airports Worldwide by

Method (in %) for 2018 and 2021

Self-Service Boarding Gates Eliminate Long Queues

Common Use Self-Service Kiosks (CUSS) Cut Down Staffing Costs

for Airports

Baggage Handling at Airports Becomes Smart, Bodes Well for the

Market

Smart Technologies Aid in Reducing Baggage Mishandling Rates

EXHIBIT 17: Factors Attributed to Passenger Baggage Delays in

Air Travel: Percentage Breakdown of Delayed Bags by Reason for

2019

IATA’s Resolution 753 Necessitates Continuous Baggage

Monitoring & Tracking

Biometrics: A Vital Technology for Achieving Airport Automation

Installations of Fingerprint Recognition & Advanced Palm Print

Technology Gain Traction

3D Face Recognition to Drive Facial Recognition Biometrics Use

for Traveler Verification

Iris Biometrics Witness Increasing Popularity at Prominent

Airports

Biometric APC Kiosks: A Cost-Effective Solution for Reducing

Congestion at Airports

EXHIBIT 18: Global ABC eGate and Kiosk Market Revenues in $

Million for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Mounting Security Risks Drives Demand for Automated Border

Controls and e-Gates

EXHIBIT 19: Global Biometric Automated Passport Control (APC)

Kiosks Market: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Kiosks

Deployed by Region for 2020P

Cloud-based Services Garner Prominence in the e-Gates Market

Growing Need to Address Privacy Challenges Drives Adoption of

Smart Airport Security Technologies

Persistent Terror Threat Provides Impetus to Airport Security

Market

Cybersecurity Threats and Means to Tackle

Smart Security (SmartS): Accelerated Security Checks without

Compromising Security Protocols

Airport Security to Benefit from Biometric Smart Gates

Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue

Generation for Airports

EXHIBIT 20: Worldwide Airport Industry Revenue Breakdown (in %)

for Aeronautical and Non-Aeronautical Segments: 2019

Smart Airports to Offer Luxury Brand Experience to Travelers

Data Generated by Smart Airports Provides New Revenue

Generation Opportunities for Operators

Rising Investments in Smart Airport Related Sensor Technologies

Lends Traction to Market Growth

Wearable Technology: The Next Big Thing for Smart Airports

Implementation

Growing Prominence of Advanced Wireless Technologies in Smart

Networks Favors Market Demand

Extensive Applications of Business Intelligence Solutions

Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 21: Business Intelligence Analysis at Airports:

Percentage of Airports Conducting BI Analysis by Priority Area

for 2018

BI Solutions: Playing a Prominent Role in Deriving Value from

Information

Business Intelligence Solutions for Collaborative Decision

Making at Airports

Trends & Technologies Impacting Smart Airports Market

Automation, AI, and Data Management Set to be Game-Changing

Technologies for Airports of the Future

Cloud Computing: Enabling Cost-Effective Transformation of

Airports into Smart Airports

Cloud Computing Advancements Drive Adoption Smart Airport

Technologies

Cloud-based IT Solutions to Deliver Efficient Airside Services

Blockchain: A Promising Technology for Smart Airports

Climate Change Impact and Focus on Efficiency Drives Focus onto

Smart Airports

Growing Expectations of Business Travelers Promote Technology

Adoption at Airports

Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Megatrends

Favoring Market Growth

EXHIBIT 22: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 23: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

EXHIBIT 24: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 25: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Innovations & Advancements

Smart Airports of the 2020s and 2030s

Futuristic Airports: A Glimpse of the Best Travel Service

Providers

Smart Trolley at Airports

Beacons Technology Revolutionizes Passenger Travel Experience

Top Airports that are Using Beacon Technology

Future Application Areas for Beacons Technology in Airlines and

Airports

Smart Airport Platform by T-Systems

Smart Airport Technologies from Leidos

Major Smart Technologies and Solutions of OAMC

Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement

S.M.A.R.T.: Wi-Fi Network for High-Traffic Airports

Advanced Passport Scanner & Other Authentication Technologies

SmartGUARD: Revolutionary App for Improved Airport Security

Smart Airport Capacity Planning Solutions

Smart Lighting Solutions for Smart Airports



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Smart Airports by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Terminal Side by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Terminal Side by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Terminal Side by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Solution

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Solution Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Solution Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Ground Handling

Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Ground Handling Control by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Ground Handling Control

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Security Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Security Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Security Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Air/Ground

Traffic Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Air/Ground Traffic Control

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Air/Ground Traffic

Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Communication

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Communication Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Communication Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Aeronautical

Operations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Aeronautical Operations by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Aeronautical Operations

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Aeronautical

Operations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Non-Aeronautical Operations

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Aeronautical

Operations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

The Urgent Need to Transform Aging and Smaller Airports into

Smart Airports Drives Market Growth

Rapid Adoption of New and Advanced Technologies for Airport

Modernization Bodes Well for the Market

Improving Commercial Aviation Sector Benefits Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 26: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in the US:

2010-2018

Self-Service Technology Adoption Transform Passenger Experience

at Airports

Self-Service Customs Clearance Kiosks Cut Down Waiting Time

Government Funding for Passenger Identification Projects at

Airports Drive Demand for Biometric Technologies

FAA to Use Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast

E-Gates or Kiosks for Border Control in the US

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by

Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Smart Airports by Solution

Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by

Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by

Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,

Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Smart Airports by Technology -

Ground Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic

Control, Communication Systems and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground

Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,

Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by

End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical

Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Smart Airports by End-Use -

Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aeronautical

Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Healthy Rise in Air Passenger Traffic Fuel Demand for Smart

Airport Infrastructure

EXHIBIT 27: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Canada:

2010-2018

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports

by Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Smart Airports by Solution

Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by

Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports

by Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,

Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Smart Airports by

Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,

Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground

Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,

Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports

by End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical

Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Smart Airports by End-Use -

Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aeronautical

Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Rising Air Travel and Installation of Facial Biometrics Drive

Steady Market Growth

EXHIBIT 28: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Japan:

2010-2018

Japan Deploys J-BIS Biounit Immigration Control System at Airports

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by

Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Smart Airports by Solution

Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by

Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by

Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,

Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Smart Airports by

Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,

Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground

Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,

Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by

End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical

Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Smart Airports by End-Use -

Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aeronautical

Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Surging Demand for Air Travel Offers Huge Market Growth Potential

EXHIBIT 29: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in China:

2010-2018

EXHIBIT 30: Number of Civil Airports in China for the Years

2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Extensive Development Plans Bode Well for Smart Airports Spending

Rising Outbound Travels of Tech-Savvy Millennials Drives

Airports to Adopt Advanced Technologies

EXHIBIT 31: Top Spenders Worldwide on Outbound Travel:

Breakdown of Travel Expenditure (US$ Billion) by Country for

2018

The ?Zhai Economy?: The Lucrative Target Group with the ?

Homebody-Culture?

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by

Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Smart Airports by Solution

Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by

Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by

Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,

Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Smart Airports by

Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,

Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground

Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,

Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports by

End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical

Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Smart Airports by End-Use -

Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aeronautical

Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Rising Passenger Volumes Drive Airport Automation Initiatives

in Europe

EXHIBIT 32: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Select

European Countries: 2010-2018

IT Adoption Critical for Improving Passenger?s Travel Experience

Europe Commences Biometric Trials at Borders

FastPass: An Ambitious Automated Border Control Project in the EU

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Smart Airports by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports

by Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Smart Airports by Solution

Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by

Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Airports

by Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,

Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Smart Airports by

Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security Systems,

Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground

Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,



