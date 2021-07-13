Global Airway Management Devices Market to Surpass Revenue of $2,350.7 Million by 2026 due to Its Prominent Role in Treating Chronic Illnesses - Exclusive Report of COVID-19 Impact by Research Dive

New York, USA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Research Dive provides a description of the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the global airway management devices market. According to the report, the market is expected to surpass revenue of $2,350.7 million at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019-2026. The report is drafted upon considering the various factors that have an impact on the market such as market drivers & limitations, newest trends & advances, and the regional outlook.

Highlights of the Report

The CAGR of the global airway management devices market, as estimated before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was 7.4% over the forecast period 2019-2026 The CAGR of the global airway management devices market, as estimated post the onset of the novel coronavirus crisis, is expected to be 8.6% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The market size of the global airway management devices market in 2020, as projected before the COVID-19 pandemic began, was $1,415.2 million. The real-time market size (2020), bearing the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, is $1450.5 million.

Current Market Scenario due to the Pandemic

Due to the coronavirus spreading rapidly, healthcare professionals have been looking for ways to treat it effectively. One of the methods used is the airway management device which helps in normalizing the breathing capacity of patients. The device works on eliminating anything that could be acting as a barrier in the breathing process, giving patients some relief. Due to the mounting demand for this device, the global airway management devices market is expected to grow immensely in the analysis period.

Post Pandemic Market Report

The global airway management devices market is set to witness tremendous growth due to the rising cases of several chronic illnesses. Also, the presence of a majority of elderly population is further expected to add to the growth of the market. There have been several technological advancements that have been taking place within the market which have been assisting people currently in the midst of a pandemic. There was a shortage in the number of ventilation equipment all over the world, which several manufacturers took note of and started mass production of more airway management devices. These factors are further predicted to continue adding to the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Players and Recent Developments

The report also provides a detailed list of recognized market players whose contributions have helped the industry grow further. The key players are as listed below:

Medtronic Telflex AMBU A/S Intersurgical Ltd Vyaire Medical, Inc Smith Medical Karl Storz SE & Co. KG Flexicare Medical Limited SunMED Vbm Medizintechnik

In May 2021, Medtronic, an expert in the field of medical technology and services launched the SonarMed airway monitoring system. This equipment makes use of acoustic technology to scan the endotracheal tube for any abnormalities or obstructions. The system also helps notify the healthcare professionals on time, to ensure that timely assistance is provided to the patient.

The report also provides an overview of many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

