Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Market to Reach $27.5 Billion by 2027

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hemodialysis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Peritoneal Dialysis segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



CRRT Systems Segment to Record 7% CAGR



In the global CRRT Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 89 Featured)



Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care North America

JMS Co. Ltd.

Kawasumi Laboratories

Medical Components, Inc.

Nikkiso Group

Nipro Corporation

Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc.

Teleflex Medical

Terumo Corporation

Toray Medical Co. Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Disease Leads to Notable Surge in Kidney Failure Rates

Dialysis Facilities Step Up Efforts to Protect Kidney Failure

Patients from COVID-19

Spike in COVID-19-related Kidney Failure Cases amidst Shortage

of Dialysis Machines

Kidney Dialysis Equipment & Supplies: An Introductory Prelude

Rising Prevalence of Kidney Diseases: Cornerstone for Present &

Future Growth

EXHIBIT 1: ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD

Patients Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019

EXHIBIT 2: Global Dialysis Patient Population Breakdown by

Geographic Region/Country (2019 and 2024)

EXHIBIT 3: Global Population of Kidney Disease Patients

Undergoing Treatment by Type of Modality (2019 and 2022P):

Percentage Breakdown of Patients Undergoing Dialysis Therapy

and Kidney Transplantation

Outlook

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Set for a Steady

Growth

Hemodialysis Continue to Dominate the Dialysis Equipment Market

Peritoneal Dialysis Segment to Report Improved Growth

Demand for Dialysis Disposables Remains Strong

Developed Regions Account for a Major Share

EXHIBIT 4: Developed Regions Dominate the Global Dialysis

Equipment & Supplies Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

for Developed Regions and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027P)

Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Competition

Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Hemodialysis (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019

Peritoneal Dialysis (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019

Leading Players in the Global Continuous Renal Replacement

Market: 2019

Product Recalls Remain Key Concern for Participants

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Number of ICU Patients Spurs the Need for CRRT

Technological Advancements to Bolster CRRT Market Growth

Development of New Hemofilters to Propel Market Expansion

Development of CRRT System for Pediatric Patients

Technological Innovations Pave the Way Forward

Hemodialysis Remains the Major Modality for Dialysis Treatment

EXHIBIT 5: Global Dialysis Patient Population Distribution by

Modality for Select Countries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of

Hemodialysis (HD) and Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Patients

EXHIBIT 6: Global Population of ESRD Patients Undergoing

Therapy by Type of Treatment (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Patients Receiving Hemodialysis, Kidney Transplants, and

Peritoneal Dialysis

Nocturnal Hemodialysis: A Promising Technique for Dialysis

Home Hemodialysis: A Niche Albeit High Potential Market

EXHIBIT 7: World Dialysis Clinics Market by Region (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Patients Treated by Type of Operator

EXHIBIT 8: Global Dialysis Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Patients Receiving Dialysis Treatment in In-

Centre and Home Settings for 2019

Affinity for Home-Based Care Strengthens Prospects for PD Market

EXHIBIT 9: HD-PD Treatment Cost Ratio for China, India, Mexico,

UK, and US

New Machines Designed to Address Requirement for Pediatric

Dialysis

High-Flux Dialyzers Gain Traction

Synthetic Dialyzers Emerge As Mainstay Tools

Increasing Penetration of Single-Use Dialyzers

Rise in Lifestyle Diseases Fuels Incidence of Renal Diseases

EXHIBIT 10: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,

2030 & 2045)

EXHIBIT 11: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults

Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030,

and 2045

EXHIBIT 12: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2019)

EXHIBIT 13: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults

Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2019 and 2045

EXHIBIT 14: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by

Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

EXHIBIT 15: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in

Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

Burgeoning Global Geriatric Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to

Sustain Demand for Renal Care Procedures

EXHIBIT 16: Global Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years:

2010-2015; 2020-2025; and 2045-2050

EXHIBIT 17: Global Population Statistics for 65+ Age Group:

(Male & Female) by Region: 2019 and 2050

EXHIBIT 18: Number of Persons Aged 65 Years and Above, By

Region: 2019 And 2050

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Dialysis

Infrastructure Development and Market Access in Developing

Countries

EXHIBIT 19: Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for

2019

DIALYSIS: A REVIEW

Dialysis: A Historical Perspective

Kidney Disorders Addressed Through Dialysis

Dialysis Methods

Hemodialysis (HD)

Peritoneal Dialysis (PD)



Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hemodialysis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hemodialysis by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hemodialysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Peritoneal

Dialysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Peritoneal Dialysis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Peritoneal Dialysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for CRRT Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for CRRT Systems by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for CRRT Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 20: US Dialysis Patient Population by Modality (2019)

Ageing Demographics Steers Growth in the Market

EXHIBIT 21: Population of 65+ Age Group (in Thousands) in the

US for 2019 and 2030

EXHIBIT 22: North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975

-2050

Surging Diabetic Population Drives the Need for Dialysis

EXHIBIT 23: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America

and Caribbean Region (2019, 2030 & 2045)

EXHIBIT 24: Number of Diabetics by Gender (in %) in the US: 2019

EXHIBIT 25: Diabetes Prevalence in the US: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Number of Diabetics by Age Group for 2019

EXHIBIT 26: Diabetes Prevalence by Ethnicity: 2019

Home Dialysis Continues to Exhibit Steady Increase

EXHIBIT 27: US Dialysis Market Type: Percentage Breakdown of

Patients Receiving Dialysis Treatment in In-Centre and Home

Settings (2019)

EXHIBIT 28: US Dialysis Market Type: Percentage Breakdown of

Patients Receiving Dialysis Treatment in In-Centre and Home

Settings (2019)

Wider Prevalence of Dialysis Clinics Steers Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 29: Leading Providers of Dialysis Services in the US

Ranked by Number of Patients for 2019

Single Use Dialyzers Gain Traction

Technological Innovations Aid Market Expansion

Dialysis Industry Facing High Costs and Mortality

Reimbursement Scenario for Dialysis Treatments for ESRD Patients

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 30: Leading Players in the US Dialysis Equipment

Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues by Competitor

for 2019

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal

Dialysis and CRRT Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment and

Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and CRRT

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and CRRT Systems for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment and

Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Growing Cases of Diabetes Drives Market Growth

EXHIBIT 31: Diabetes Statistics in Canada (2019): Number of

Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National

Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (?000s), and

Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in ?000s)

Home Dialysis Gains Impetus

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal

Dialysis and CRRT Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and

CRRT Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and CRRT Systems

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 32: Dialysis Patient Population by Modality (in %) in

Japan (2019)

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal

Dialysis and CRRT Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and

CRRT Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and CRRT Systems

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

High Prevalence of Diabetes Offers Growth Opportunities for Market

EXHIBIT 33: Diabetes Statistics in China (2019): Number of

Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence

(%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in ?000s), and Number

of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in ?000s)

Ongoing Expansion in the Domestic Healthcare Sector Bodes Well

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal

Dialysis and CRRT Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and

CRRT Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and CRRT Systems

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 34: Dialysis Patient Population by Modality for Select

European Countries: 2019

EXHIBIT 35: Europe Dialysis Market Breakdown of Patients

Receiving Dialysis Treatment (in %) in In-Centre and Home

Settings for 2019

EXHIBIT 36: European Dialysis Clinics Market: Breakdown of

Number of Patients Receiving Treatment (in %) by Operator Type

(2019)

Diabetes Prevalence in Europe

EXHIBIT 37: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2019,

2030 & 2045)

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal

Dialysis and CRRT Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and

CRRT Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and CRRT Systems

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal

Dialysis and CRRT Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and

CRRT Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and CRRT Systems

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal

Dialysis and CRRT Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and

CRRT Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and CRRT Systems

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal

Dialysis and CRRT Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and

CRRT Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and CRRT Systems

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal

Dialysis and CRRT Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment and

Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and CRRT

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and CRRT Systems for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment and

Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal

Dialysis and CRRT Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and

CRRT Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and CRRT Systems

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal

Dialysis and CRRT Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and

CRRT Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and CRRT Systems

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Kidney

Dialysis Equipment and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis,

Peritoneal Dialysis and CRRT Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Type - Hemodialysis, Peritoneal

Dialysis and CRRT Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Kidney

Dialysis Equipment and Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis and CRRT

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Kidney

Dialysis Equipment and Supplies by Application - Hospitals,

Clinics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Kidney

Dialysis Equipment and Supplies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 38: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East

Asia (2019, 2030 & 2045)

EXHIBIT 39: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western

Pacific (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Hemodialysis Leads the Market

EXHIBIT 40: Dialysis Patient Population by Modality (in %) in

Select Asian Countries (2019)

EXHIBIT 41: Asia-Pacific Dialysis Market Breakdown of Patients

Receiving Dialysis Treatment (in %) in In-Centre and Home

Settings: 2019

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Kidney

Dialysis Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Kidney Dialysis

Equipment and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage



