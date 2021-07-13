Marc Fisher LTD Boot Collection for Under $150 at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

New York, NY, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Fall around the corner, the Marc Fisher LTD Nordstrom Anniversary Sale offering is the perfect opportunity to reevaluate your fall footwear collection with noteworthy styles at reduced prices for a limited time only. This one-of-a-kind Anniversary Sale will begin July 28th, with early access for all Nordstrom cardmembers starting July 16th or earlier depending on Nordy Club status.

Last year, styles sold out with the help of the STYLEMARC influencer squad in the first week of sale. “We will continue to use influencer marketing and social advertising to promote the versatility of our exclusive Nordstrom anniversary collection at an amazing price point to a broad audience,” says Shanya Perera, Vice President of Marketing for Marc Fisher Footwear. “This year we will have more options of highly coveted styles from day-to-night booties to tough-luxe lug soles and faux-fur lined winter essentials appealing to all fashion footwear enthusiasts”. Top fashion influencers will partner with Marc Fisher LTD to feature the sale and product highlights.

The assortment features five versatile boot styles perfect for the transition into Fall.

Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie – Inspired by our best seller from last season, the Gadri is a decidedly versatile wardrobe staple for all seasons. The shoe will transition seamlessly from summer to fall with its easy stacked block wood heel and easy neutral palette.

Jojo Pointed Toe Bootie – The Jojo heeled bootie is the epitome of casual luxe. These luxurious leather or suede chic pointed toe boots elevate any outfit, featuring a mid-height block heel and side zipper.

Comara Over the Knee Boot- Ensuring a myriad of styling options, the Comara over the knee boot is a sleek essential for elevated everyday style. This stylish shoe offers a soft suede-like upper, form fitting silhouette and an adjustable tie at the opening.

Padmia Chelsea Boot- A trendy update to the classic Chelsea boot the Padmia features a lug sole bottom, contrasting stitching around the base and pull-tab detail at the back.

Nairy Lace-Up Boot- Stay cozy and fashionable with the Nairy cold-weather boot. This alpine-inspired hiker features plush faux-fur and chrome eyelets for edgy detailing. The chucky sole and supportive heel make this boot a must-have for any winter wardrobe.

Marc Fisher LTD Nordstrom Anniversary styles are available exclusively on Nordstrom.com and select Nordstrom locations in the United States and Canada.

For more information on Marc Fisher LTD available at Nordstrom, visit https://www.nordstrom.com/marcfisherltd

