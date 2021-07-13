Global E-Learning Market to Reach $457.8 Billion by 2026

New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Learning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646043/?utm_source=GNW
Over the years, e-Learning has become an important part of the modern education system. Since its introduction, e-Learning has found widespread applications in various sectors including IT, marine, retail, healthcare, telecommunications, and financial services. These sectors are utilizing E-Learning programs for training employees as well as for disseminating information. Few of the factors responsible for shaping growth of e-Learning in the academic and corporate environment include fast-paced advancements in Internet technology including high-speed internet access, bandwidth expansion, and launch of 5G networks; e-Learning service innovations; development new and potent e-Learning technologies; rapid penetration of smartphones and tablets and increase use of the same for education supported by digitalizing lifestyles of consumers; falling mobile data and fixed line internet tariffs and the ensuing robust rise in Internet users; growing wave of BYOD in enterprises and the resulting popularity of implementing corporate e-Learning and training via tablets and smartphones; and favorable government initiatives that support the use of technology in education.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for E-Learning estimated at US$250.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$457.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period. Academic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$314 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corporate segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Ongoing content digitization efforts in academic sector, and rise in student enrollments for online courses on a part-time and full-time basis are helping support growth in the academic segment. Demand in the corporate segment is being driven by factors such as rise in demand for social learning tools such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and developments in Web 2.0 technologies; increased adoption of integrated talent management solutions such as recruiting, performance and succession management, learning management and compensation management; declining costs of communication and technology; geographic dispersion of employees; and need to continuously develop technical skills and abilities and the need to train large number of employees to ensure greater economies of scale.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $90 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $105.7 Billion by 2026
The E-Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$90 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$105.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR. The e-Learning market in developing regions is evolving into a dynamic growth sector as public universities, governments and local providers push into the market. There are several factors driving e-Learning market in developing countries, for instance e-Learning helps to decrease infrastructure costs and reduce expenditures e.g., cost on classroom space along with textbook purchase or rental leading to lesser education costs for people in developing nations. In addition, online learning eradicates logistics problems on account of weak public transport and poor road infrastructure in developing nations.
Select Competitors (Total 290 Featured)
- Absorb Software Inc.
- Adobe Systems Inc.
- Aptara Inc.
- Articulate Global, Inc.
- bit media e-solution GmbH
- Blackboard, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
- Coursera Inc.
- D2L Corporation
- edX Inc.
- Fischer, Knoblauch & Co.
- GetSmarter
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
- Hurix Systems Private Ltd.
- Inspired eLearning, LLC.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Intralearn Software Corporation
- Macmillan Learning
- McGraw-Hill
- NYIF.com
- Oracle Corporation
- Pearson Education
- Persona Learning
- SAP SuccessFactors, Inc.
- Skillsoft Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646043/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19 in Select
Countries: June 2020
EXHIBIT 2: Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19: Feb2020-
Aug2020
School Closures Due to the Pandemic Prompt Boom in E-Learning
Web Conferencing Accelerates Move towards Location Agnostic
Interactive and Synchronous Learning in Education Sector
Video Conferencing Platforms Gain Traction in Remote Learning
During COVID-19
Google Augments Learning Management with Robust Solutions
e-Learning Brings in a New Transformation in Education Sector
Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the
Market
EXHIBIT 3: Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion
Provides the Support Platform for the Proliferation of e-
Learning Services: Internet Users as % of Population by
Region for 2019 and 2024
Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Higher User Engagement with Short Videos as Compared
to Other Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short
But Effective e-Learning Video Content: % Engagement Loss by
Video Length
Academic Sector Remains the Largest Market for e-Learning
Corporate & Government e-Learning: The Fastest Growing Segment
EXHIBIT 5: Global Average Per Capita Spending on Workplace
Training of Employees (In US$) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2018
and 2020E
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Select Global Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
AR & VR Technologies Take e-Learning to the Next Level in
Efficiency Enhancement
Augmented Reality (AR) Makes e-Learning More Engaging, and
Interactive
Virtual Reality (VR) & Wearable Devices Contribute to Cost-
effective Online Learning & Training
Advances in Artificial Intelligence Drives Adaptive and
Personalized e-Learning
EXHIBIT 6: Commercialization of AI Technology Boosts Use of AI
in e-Learning: Global Market for Market in US$ Billion for
2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024
Companies Turn towards Learning Experience Platform (LXP)
Rise in User Generated Content
Technology Innovations Continue to Benefit Market Growth
Select Innovations and Advancements
Select e-Learning Products
Cloud: Growing Domain for e-Learning Application Development &
Delivery
Myriad Benefits of Cloud Drive Opportunities for Cloud as the
Future of e-Learning Infrastructure: Global Public Cloud
Services (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
Big Data Analytics to Drive Personalized Learning Experiences
Role of Social Media in e-Learning Grows Stronger
Social and Collaborative Learning Picks up Momentum Among
Companies
EXHIBIT 7: Expanding Social Presence Continues to Play a
Central Role in the Integration of Social Networking with
Education: Global Number of Social Media Users (In Billion)
for the Years 2014, 2018 and 2022
Rapid e-Learning: A Viable Alternative to Conventional
Development Techniques
Supportive Government Policies Provide the Foundation for Growth
Emerging Economies Drive Growth in the Market
Web Conferencing Emerges as a Major Collaborative Tool in e-
Learning
EXHIBIT 8: Global Market for Web & Video Conferencing SaaS
Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2023
Creation of a Personal Learning Environment (PLE), the Most
Rewarding Aspect of e-Learning
MOOCs: New Form of Online Training
LMS: A Key Contributor to e-Learning
Microlearning Gains Traction in Corporate eLearning
m-Learning Emerges to Revolutionize e-Learning
EXHIBIT 9: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
EXHIBIT 10: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %):
2018 & 2025
Apps Critical to the Growth of m-Learning
Development of HTML5
M-Learning VAS Offers Support Structure for m-Learning
Gamification of Learning, the Most Lucrative Way to Monetize e
-Learning
Shadow Education Emerges to Drive a Large Chunk of Growth in
the Academic/ Educational Sector
EXHIBIT 11: Global Market for Private Tutoring in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Growing Student Population Benefits Growth of e-Learning in the
Academic Sector
EXHIBIT 12: Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the
Addressable Market Opportunity for e-Learning Technologies:
Student Population (In Million) in Select Countries Worldwide
for the Year 2019E
Academic e-Learning to Leverage the Growing Trend of BYOD in
Classrooms
EXHIBIT 13: e-Learning Rides the BYOD to School Wave, With
Smartphone Penetration Being the Highest in the 12+ Age Group
of Children & Teens: Smartphone Ownership by Age Group in the
U.S for the Year 2018
Proliferation of BYOD among Enterprises Opens New Avenues for
the Growth of Corporate m-Learning
EXHIBIT 14: Global Spending on BYOD (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2017 & 2022
Key Challenges to Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for E-Learning by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Academic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Corporate &
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Corporate & Government by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Corporate & Government
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
E-Learning Gains Traction in the Era of COVID-19 Pandemic
Corporate e-Learning Market
Online Learning: Increasing Role in Higher Education
Self-Paced e-Learning Market
Strong Growth Characterizes PreK-12 & Higher Education
Virtual Schools & Homeschooling Drive Demand for e-Learning
Products
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by
Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -
Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and Corporate &
Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Modest Penetration of Online and Blended Learning
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by
Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -
Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and
Corporate & Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
e-Learning Market Continues to Gain Traction
Language e-Learning: Market Overview
Corporate & Government Sector to Exhibit Faster Growth
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by
Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -
Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and Corporate &
Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
COVID-19 Widens Opportunities for E-Learning in China
EXHIBIT 15: Number of Online Educational Users in China:
December 2016 - March 2020
Chinese EdTech Startups Benefit during the COVID-19 Crisis
Greater Demand for Online Tutoring Platforms and High Mobile
Internet Penetration Rates Drives Growth Opportunities in
China
Creating Localized e-Learning Content for China
Online Higher Education: On the Growth Curve
Corporate & Government e-Learning: A Promising Sector
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by
Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: China Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -
Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and Corporate &
Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
COVID-19 Crisis Favors Growth in E-Learning Market
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for E-Learning by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by
Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -
Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and
Corporate & Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Market Overview
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by
Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: France Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -
Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and
Corporate & Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by
Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -
Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and
Corporate & Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by
Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -
Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and Corporate &
Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Corporate/Government e-Learning on the Growth Curve
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by
Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: UK Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -
Academic and Corporate & Government Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and Corporate &
Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
E-Learning by Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Rest of Europe Historic Review for E-Learning by
Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and
Corporate & Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
An Overview
The e-Learning Curve
Corporate e-Learning Holds Significant Growth Potential
Australia
Factors Driving Adoption of e-Learning Programs
e-Learning in Primary and Secondary Education (K-12)
e-Learning in Higher Education
Corporate & Government Training Programs
India
Government Initiatives to Spur Demand for e-Learning in India
COVID-19 Pandemic Spurs the Indian E-Learning Market in India
Pandemic Showcases Disparities in Access to Education in India
E-Learning Opportunities
E-Learning in Higher Education
Growing Significance of e-Learning in Corporate Sector
South Korea
Table 43: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning
by Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for E-Learning by
Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and
Corporate & Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Latin America
Underdeveloped Traditional Education System Provides Greater
Growth Opportunities in Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East and Africa
Digitization Initiatives to Shape Growth in Africa
Kenya
Qatar
Saudi Arabia - Increasingly Focused on e-Learning
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Table 46: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
E-Learning by Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of World Historic Review for E-Learning by
Segment - Academic and Corporate & Government Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and
Corporate & Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 290
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646043/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________