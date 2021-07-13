AscendEX Lists Sentinel Token (DVPN)

Singapore, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, will be announcing the listing of Sentinel token (DVPN) under the pair USDT/DVPN on July 13 at 1 p.m. UTC.

Sentinel is a network of nodes that share their bandwidth, on which Decentralized VPNs (dVPNs) and other similar services are built. The Sentinel ecosystem aims to empower universal access to the internet in a trusted and provable manner. This will be done by allowing organizations and individuals around the world to construct cost-effective, scalable, distributed, and decentralized networking solutions on Sentinel's Cosmos-based blockchain.

The underlying utility of the Sentinel native token revolves around a few core functions; It operates as a governance and staking token, it can also be used as a payment medium for dVPN subscriptions and Advanced dVPN Services.

Sentinel has several upcoming development milestones in 2021 to highlight. These include the launch of a new desktop client, the launch of the latest android and iOS clients, the launch of their hardware node, the monetization of the network, and the launch of their white-label SDK. These are critical milestones because they will create a robust environment for the network to expand and diversify users' opportunities to participate in the network.

The Sentinel team is comprised of a diverse group of highly qualified, dedicated individuals with technical, financial, economic, and social expertise from many different countries. The team brings rich experience from working in the crypto industry and is prepared to handle any roadblocks or obstacles that surface to ensure the project's success.



About AscendEX

AscendEX (formerly BitMax) is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage.

To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

About Sentinel

