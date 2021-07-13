Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market to Reach $0 Thousand by 2027

New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552792/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$0 Thousand by 2027, growing at aCAGR of -100% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record -100% CAGR and reach US$0 Thousand by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised -100% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at -100% CAGR



The Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$0 Thousand by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of -100% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -100% and -100% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -100% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 99 Featured)



Accenture

Aras Corporation

Arena Solutions, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Centric Software, Inc.

Dassault Systemes SA

DXC Technology Co.

Gerber Technology

Lectra SA

Oracle Corporation

PTC

SAP PLM Alliance

Selerant Corporation

Siemens PLM Software, Inc.

Tata Technologies Ltd.

T-Systems International GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552792/?utm_source=GNW



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: World GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2019 and

2020 by Country/Region

EXHIBIT 2: Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Points for

the Years 2018 through 2020

Digital Engineering Push in the Post COVID-19 Period Will

Revive Opportunities for PLM

EXHIBIT 3: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$

Trillion)

Product Lifecycle Management: Technology Overview

Organizations Invest in PLM Software to Expedite Time-to-Market

and Improve ROI

Outlook

Rising Value and Role of PLM in Shaping Product and Business

Landscape

Analysis by Segment

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries: Hot Spots for Future Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Twins Present Compelling Use Cases for PLM to Support

Smart Manufacturing

PLM Software Adapts to Product Data Analytics and Artificial

Intelligence

Big Data PLM and PDaaS Provide Real-Time Data for Faster

Decision Making

Microservices Architecture Infuses Agility into PLM-based

Operations

Organizations Eye on Blockchain to Manage Product Data for PLM

PLM to Play Instrumental Role in Enabling Digital Factories of

the Future

Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Closed Loop PLM Solutions (C-L PLM) to Benefit from the

Emerging Era of Digital Manufacturing, Smart Factories & IIoT

Increasing Demand for Integrated PLM Platforms to Augment

Growth of Cloud-Based PLM Market

Product Innovation Platforms Emerge as Efficient Options to

Support Multiple Users and Disciplines through Product

Lifecycle

Focus on Collaborative Product Development to Benefit Adoption

of Integrated PLM Solutions

Escalating Regulatory Compliance Requirements & Ensuing Need to

Reduce Product Risk Throws the Focus on PLM

Open Source PLM Makes its Disruptive Appearance in the Market

Emerging Role of OEMs as Assemblers Amplifies the Need for PLM

Enterprise Mobility Wave Drives Emergence of Mobile PLM

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

EXHIBIT 4: Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Cloud Extends PLM Access to Startups and Mid-Sized Businesses

Growing Interest in Autonomous Vehicles to Support Growth

Pharma PLM Set to Make Gains

PLM to Witness Improved Adoption in the Aerospace & Defense Sector

Rise in Demand for PLM in the Consumer Products & Retail Sector

Application of PLM in the Semiconductor Industry



