HUMAN UNITEC INTERNATIONAL INC ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH TUNINETTI TRADE ON ITS GREEN ENERGY PROJECT WITH SEDDA GREEN ENERGY SRL

Boston, Massachusetts, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Unitec International, Inc., (OTC Pink: HMNU) ("HMNU"), is a Project Finance, Management & Development for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy, announces it subsdiary Sedda Green Energy, SRL, signed an agreement with Tuninetti Trade for its Green Energy plant(s) in Porto Torres, Italy.

The Agreement provides for Tuninetti Trade to deliver 600 tons per month of plastic waste to be recycled. Sedda Green Energy states that every ton of dry clean plastic will generate 600 liters of eco diesel and generate over Two Million USD annually. Additionally, the Tuninetti agreement qualifies for up to Seven Hundred Thousand Euro in grants to Sedda Green Energy for its recycling plants in Porto Torres. Italy.

Sedda Green Energy has completed the requisite permits and is commencing its operation in Porto Torres. In doing so, Sedda and HMNU have realized a model which will reduce the cost of construction of future 20 ton plans by 43%.

This will position our technology in a privileged position on the global market with tremendous increase in the return on investment. In addition it was revealed the new technology increases the productivity of the plant by 17%.

