SonicShares™ ETFs To Ring The Opening Bell At The New York Stock Exchange

MIDDLETOWN, Del., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SonicShares™ ETFs is pleased to announce that it will ring The Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. SonicShares™ thematic ETFs provide sector-focused exposure to targeted investment themes.



“We are very excited to be able to gather at the New York Stock Exchange to ring The Opening Bell to mark the recent launch of the SonicShares™ Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF (NYSE Arca: TRYP),” said Paul Somma, Founder of SonicShares. ”TRYP is designed for investors looking to take advantage of the global reopening and resulting travel recovery by providing exposure to three major components of the travel industry: airlines, hotels and cruise lines.”

SonicShares partnered with Tidal ETF Services to bring TRYP to market. For more information on TRYP, please visit: www.sonicshares.com/TRYP

About SonicShares™

SonicShares™ is rooted in over a decade of experience developing and pioneering exchange-traded products. SonicShares™ leverages this experience to recognize dominant, large scale trends and, in turn, develops thematic ETFs that seek to provide exposure to companies and sectors that will benefit from such trends. To learn more about SonicShares™, please visit www.sonicshares.com.

