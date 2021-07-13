Geospatial technology set to shake up UK marketplaces

LONDON, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You can’t see them, but they’re there: an astonishing number of satellites in the earth’s orbit at any given time. Next, add half the globe’s population capturing GPS location data from smartphones every second, and together, all of this geolocated data creates a digital map in real time, ready to be harnessed and applied, resulting in an expansive new market. In fact, recent predictions forecast that globally, the geospatial analytics market is expected to reach $215 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% from 2020 to 2027. Europe has the highest share, accounting for around 35% of the global market in 2021.



Geospatial analysis is describing our changing physical and human landscapes like never before. The insights gained can predict patterns of human behaviour and changes on earth that most take for granted, but for Sparkgeo Inc, a global leader in geospatial technology and analytics, this is where the most valuable information is found.

Sparkgeo partners with some of the world’s biggest brands to provide custom platforms which manage, analyze, and package geospatial data for the competitive advantage of those companies who are ready for this expanding market.

Measuring landscape change and human activity is a crucial aspect of this disruptive technology, and so is doing smarter business smarter focused on better consumer experience. “In the UK there are heaps of data waiting to be explored and put to use,” says Sparkgeo CEO Will Cadell, “and the time has come to integrate smart data solutions into business planning and directives. Frankly, those who don’t will be left behind.”

After ten years at the forefront of the North American technology market working with Maxar, Mapbox, the Wildlife Conservation Society, Nextdoor, Arturo, MapMyFitness (a subsidiary of Under Armour) and others, Sparkgeo is announcing its first international expansion into the UK initially in the finance, sustainability, and transportation sectors.

“The UK is in danger of losing its place as a leader in financial markets if we don’t make more of this opportunity,” says Alastair Graham, Sparkgeo’s UK-lead. “Applying geospatial data to solve problems isn’t just cutting-edge, it is the edge. Sparkgeo is here to help organizations gain a competitive advantage and stand out in a crowded marketplace.”

Geospatial analytics are used across several industries, including architecture, engineering and construction, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, telecom, and utilities, intelligence and climate analysis.

“Global societal issues such as climate change and the ongoing global pandemic are being managed through geographic data information,” adds Graham. “UK businesses can do better for these causes and their customers by leveraging the monitoring and modelling that the UK does well, into new actionable insights that will truly make a difference.”

But it’s not just about business; it’s also about talent. “There is so much data talent pouring out of UK universities,” says Cadell. “For us, the simple equation of business, plus talent, multiplied by our unique approach, was the catalyst for this UK expansion.”

At Sparkgeo, we provide geospatial expertise to companies. Our obsessive focus on geospatial technology makes us somewhat unique. In fact, most of our work has been with other technology companies who look to us as leaders in this field, combining our team’s expertise with their in-house team. We’re curious, listen carefully, are platform-agnostic, and afford critical value to our clients.

