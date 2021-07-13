Corporate Travel Technology Leader Deem Wins Comparably Award for Best CEO for Diversity

Oakland, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced it has won the 2021 Comparably Best CEO for Diversity award, based on anonymous employee feedback, ratings and reviews.

“Business travel is for everyone, and we need an organization that complements that philosophy,” said David Grace, president at Deem. “Making sure we create and value a culture of equality and inclusivity is incredibly important for our team and in how we approach building solutions that work for everyone. Winning this Best CEO for Diversity award shows that our team thinks so, too.”

“It is vital to our culture and business that we embody the ideals contained in the words ‘diversity’, ‘equity’ and ‘inclusion’,” said Michelle Denman, VP of people and places at Deem. “These are active words to us, in that we acknowledge they require action to be meaningful. We know we’re a stronger team and better company when we have a more diverse and inclusive culture, and we continually make efforts to improve in these areas.”

Deem’s business travel technology platform, Etta, is a mobile-first corporate travel booking and management platform that is changing how both staff and clients think about corporate travel. Built using a human-centered design approach, Etta has an intuitive, consumer-like user experience enhanced by beautiful visuals and accessibility features that assist travelers in myriad ways.

Etta empowers travel managers and finance teams to control costs and provide proactive duty of care for travelers. Learn more about Etta and see the accessibility features in Etta for iOS (with Etta for Android expected in August 2021.)

Deem is currently hiring. See our open job roles at https://www.deem.com/about/careers.

