THE BITCOIN FUND ESTABLISHES AT-THE-MARKET EQUITY PROGRAM

The Bitcoin Fund (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce its at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”) to allow the Fund to issue Class A Units having an aggregate sale price of up to US$200,000,000 (the “Class A Units”) to the public from time to time, at the discretion of 3iQ Corp. (the “Manager” or “3iQ”). Any Class A Units issued will be sold at the prevailing market price at the time of sale through the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Class A Units are listed, quoted or otherwise traded.

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Manager’s sole discretion. The ATM Program will be effective until December 5, 2022 unless terminated prior to such date by the Fund. The Fund intends to use the proceeds from the ATM Program in accordance with the Fund’s investment objectives, investment strategies and investment restrictions.

Sales of the Class A Units through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated July 9, 2021 with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Agent”).

Sales of Class A Units will be made by way of “at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions, including sales made directly on the TSX or on any other existing trading market for the Class A Units in Canada. Since the Class A Units will be distributed at prevailing market prices at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of distribution. The ATM Program is being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated July 9, 2021 to the Fund’s short form base shelf prospectus dated November 5, 2020, as amended by amendment no. 1 dated January 5, 2021. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the Agent, and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About 3iQ Corp.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is Canada’s largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$2 billion in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC, QBTC.U), and a public Ether investment fund, The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN, QETH.U). More recently, 3iQ launched the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ, BTCQ.U) and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF (TSX: ETHQ, ETHQ.U). 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. For more information about 3iQ and its digital asset investment funds, visit www.3iQ.ca or follow us on Twitter @3iQ_corp.

