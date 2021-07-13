Veteran HR Executive, Regina Wharton, Joins MissionSquare Retirement as Chief Human Resources Officer

Washington, D.C., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement, a financial services firm dedicated to helping those who serve their communities build retirement security, announced today that Regina Wharton has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. Catherine Leggett, who held the position for 16 years, will retire at the end of July.

Regina brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources management and organizational effectiveness to MissionSquare. As part of the executive leadership team, she will be charged with developing and implementing best practices in human capital strategy and aligning it with the company’s overall business objectives. She will report to Lynne Ford, MissionSquare CEO and President.

Regina joins MissionSquare from Fifth Third Bank in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she served as Senior Vice President, Regional HR Executive and the HR Southeast Regional Lead for Commercial, Business Banking, Treasury, Wealth & Asset Management. Prior to Fifth Third Bank, she worked at Wells Fargo Corporation as Vice President, Senior Human Resources Consultant, where she was responsible for developing and executing HR priorities for the business, including culture change integration and engagement.

“Regina has an extensive background in diversity and inclusion, and a passion for attracting and developing world-class talent. She will be a critical resource as we continue to transform the company, and I look forward to leveraging her passion and expertise as we create positive experiences for our clients and teammates,” said Ford. “I also want to congratulate Catherine Leggett as she transitions into a well-deserved retirement. She has played such an important role in the growth and success of the company, and I can’t thank her enough for her leadership and guidance over the years.”

“This is an important time to join MissionSquare Retirement, and I'm excited to build on Catherine’s success in shaping the company’s culture,” commented Wharton. “I look forward to supporting our team as they help deliver on our mission while further driving employee engagement and our diversity and inclusion efforts.”

About MissionSquare Retirement

MissionSquare Retirement is dedicated to guiding those who serve our communities toward a more secure and confident financial future. Founded in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement is a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit, financial services company with approximately $74 billion* in assets under management and administration, focused on delivering retirement plans, investment options and personalized guidance to more than 1.6 million participant accounts. For nearly 50 years, our mission has been constant – to help those who serve reach their retirement goals with confidence.

For more information, visit www.icmarc.org/missionsquare-retirement, download MissionSquare Retirement’s mobile app (listed as ICMA-RC) from the App Store® and Google PlayTM , or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

*As of June 30, 2021

Attachment