RJD Green Announces Financial Results for the Three Months, Quarter 3 Ended May 31, 2021

Tulsa, OK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green, Inc. (RJDG):



RJD Updates Q3 results and Q4 Forecast.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2021, Q3.

§ The Company had three months revenue of $1,086,646 and Net Operating Profit of $72,674 with cash of $406,022 held in a bank and cash equivalents of $83,273 as of May 31, 2021.

The Company has monthly recurring revenues $358,580 with $3,808,917 in assets and shareholder equity of $2,218,751 as of May 31, 2021.

Forecast for the Three Months Ending August 31, 2021, Q4.

· Revenues are forecast at $1,125,000 with Net of Profit of $103,500.

· Cash and cash equivalents are forecast at $387,503.

RJD Green CEO Ron Brewer stated,

“Due to the rapid increase in construction raw material costs and more aggressive pricing from competitors within the markets we service, Silex Holdings experienced a reduction in Net Operating Profits in Q3. The revenues have remained strong and growing, and we expect our normal profit margins to return in late calendar year 2021 or early 2022.

We expect to exceed 2020 in revenue, but with 1.5% less Net Operating Profit due to additional cost for raw materials and a decrease in pricing in the current markets that we service.”

Mr. Brewer further stated,

“We will be updating our shareholders as negotiations conclude on two ongoing acquisition efforts that are currently in progress.”

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare environmental services and technologies; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, develops green technologies and services for commercial and industrial sectors; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer.

Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

RJD Green, Inc.

Ron Brewer, CEO

(918) 551-7883 / ronb@rjdgreen.com

Investor Relations

Douglass Baker, OTC PR Group at corp@otcprgroup.com or at (561) 807-6350