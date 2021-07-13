The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is Bringing the Laughs this Summer

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laughing is and will always be the best medicine. The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival aims to be western Canada’s largest comedy festival, launching with a star-studded lineup over two dates this summer at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield — Canada’s first dedicated socially distanced venue. Enjoy seat-side VIP food and beverage service at a reserved table for up to 6 people at this one-of-a-kind venue.



Friday August 13

DAVID SPADE

NIKKI GLASER

DONNELL RAWLINGS

Hosted by Sean Lecomber

Sunday August 15

CHELSEA HANDLER

SHAUN MAJUMDER

CINDY RIVERS

Both shows will also feature performances by Atomic Improv and music by Harman B.

Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield - Doors at 5pm, show 6:30pm-10pm

Tickets $69-$129 per person, on sale Friday July 16 at 10am MST

GreatOutdoorsComedyFestival.com

David Spade made his television debut on Saturday Night Live and was soon after named the “Hot Stand-Up Comedian of the Year” by Rolling Stone magazine. As a writer and a performer on SNL for five years, he is best known for his memorable characters including the sarcastic “Hollywood Minute” reporter on “Weekend Update” and catch phrases like “And you are…?” and “Buh-Bye!”. Most recently, Spade starred in the Netflix original comedy The Do-Over, opposite Adam Sandler and Paula Patton which is one of Netflix’s biggest film releases.

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which Handler was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she then launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list. Most recently, she released her first stand-up special in over 6 years, the critically acclaimed Chelsea Handler: Evolution on HBO Max, and launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea. Handler has been honored by TIME magazine as one of its annual “TIME 100;” Glamour Magazine as one of their Women of the Year; and the Human Rights Campaign, which gave her its Ally for Equality Award.

“Putting together an annual Comedy Festival has always been a major goal of Trixstar. We felt there is no better time than this Summer, when people need the laughs more than anything as we start to turn the corner on the struggles that the last 16 months have created in so many ways” says President of Trixstar, Mike Anderson.

“We are thrilled to announce the lineup for the inaugural Great Outdoors Comedy Festival and the artists are all excited to deliver a much-needed jolt of laughter and positive energy to Edmonton and Alberta” adds Brennan McFaul, Vice President of Trixstar’s US office in Nashville.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is part of a summer outdoor event series produced by Trixstar focused on getting the entertainment industry back up and running safely while supporting dozens of businesses, artists and local charities along the way. $2 from every ticket purchased for the event series will be donated to Boyle Street and Hope Mission helping them support men, women, youth & children experiencing poverty and homelessness in Edmonton, as well as 50/50 programs and employment opportunities at the festival grounds.

A portion of festival proceeds are also being donated to the Centre for Arts and Music , adding a new improv program to their existing music program for vulnerable youth. Participating in the arts earns the children self-esteem, respect for themselves and others, and much needed self-confidence. Studies show that children who are exposed to the arts do better in school and other areas of life.

Also happening at the Racetrack Infield, the Together Again Outdoor Concert Series has an incredible lineup of entertainment with a few more shows yet to be announced:

August 6 Five Alarm Funk, The Jerry Cans, DJ Shub August 7 Serena Ryder, The Rural Alberta Advantage, Nuela Charles August 8 The Trews, 54-40, Bif Naked August 14 Tom Cochrane, Glass Tiger, Toque, Prism (Edmonton Rock Fest) August 20 The Sheepdogs, Default, The Watchmen August 21 Blue Rodeo, Alan Doyle, The Dead South - TICKETS SOLD OUT! August 22 Dean Brody, The Road Hammers, Jess Moskaluke August 29 Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth, Danko Jones September 4 Announcing July 14 at 8am September 5 Announcing July 14 at 8am

About Trixstar : With offices in Canada and the US, Trixstar is a 360° live event management & consultation firm that activates city and rural markets across North America with safe and memorable craft festival experiences.



For media inquiries or approved marketing assets please contact Chris Schoengut, chris@trixstar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0101bebe-5a10-45a2-ae30-6036423bd3e3