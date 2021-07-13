Hanzo Releases New & Improved Connectors for Collecting From Atlassian Applications

New York, NY, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a pioneer in dynamic web content preservation from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites, is pleased to announce the new and improved connectors for Atlassian applications, including Confluence, Jira, and Trello.

Hanzo has long understood that collaboration data presents unique challenges for ediscovery due to the dynamic and ever-changing nature of the content. Moreover, collaboration applications are not fundamentally designed for discovery, making exporting and reviewing this information for legal purposes challenging.

With this new release of connectors, Hanzo facilitates defensible and high-fidelity collections from these data sources, making it easier for legal teams to review and understand due to the rich display of information in context.

“Browser-based applications like Jira produce tickets that are rich with information, including detailed change history and commentary. Corporate teams need to be able to easily access, cull, and target specific information for review,” said Brad Harris, VP of Product, Hanzo. “We’re making the Atlassian ediscovery experience more efficient because the results of the captures are as lifelike as the live site, and they are exportable in a review-platform-ready format so teams can rapidly review content upon ingestion.”

Hanzo empowers corporate legal teams to quickly and defensibly collect, preserve, and investigate data for ediscovery from a variety of collaboration and web-based applications. Customers are using Hanzo to reduce risk and effectively manage ediscovery volumes to limit downstream costs.

Learn more about ediscovery with non-traditional data sources in the two facilitated discussions Hanzo is presenting during Legalweek.

Collect Once Use Many: Cost-Effective Approaches For Ediscovery of Collaborative Data

Date: July 13, 2021

Time: 2:15 PM EDT (add to calendar)

Collecting Legally Defensible Atlassian Content And Save Time Too

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Time: 10:15 AM EDT (add to calendar)

Visit Hanzo’s channel to attend these discussions. (Login to Legalweek to see details) https://www.event.law.com/legalweek/Hanzo

About Hanzo

Hanzo brings context and a greater understanding of enterprise data to corporate legal and compliance teams by providing in-house control over dynamic and collaborative data sources. This control allows organizations to reduce millions of dollars in risk, litigation, and compliance costs and elevate their corporate legal and regulatory compliance responses. Hanzo’s software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serves large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.





