MiniDOGE - The Perfect Trifecta

Phoenix, Arizona, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain and its technologies have come a long way in helping humankind with their day to day operations. These technologies have inspired different courses aimed at making the world a better place. Moreover, these technologies have gone beyond helping humanity and are now helping save animals across the globe.







Just recently, a team of developers dubbed as DevTeamSix came together to create a community-based platform with a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter- the birth of MiniDOGE! Led by Bill Spata, CEO, and Eric Andersen, the team comprises entrepreneurs, dApp developers, marketers, financial experts, and charitable leaders.

Introducing MiniDOGE

MiniDOGE is the world’s first auto-boost, hyper-deflationary coin. MiniDOGE has gone down in history as the first-ever successful Doge project, with many looking at following in her footsteps. However, things were not always this rosy.

MiniDOGE was born fourth into the Doge family. Being among the smallest in the family, she was often left behind by others in the Doge family. One day she was mistakenly left behind only to find herself in an animal shelter after searching for her family for hours.

While in the shelter, MiniDOGE got the opportunity to grow and realize its mission to help lost and scared animals. So, she began working on her mission. The first step was to set up shelters and fund existing animal shelters. MiniDOGE also set out to create a network that supported the care of animals all over the world. In addition, she started to work on supporting animal sanctuaries and wildlife reserves. This gained a lot of attention from the media and eventually helped her find her family. Eventually, her works caught the attention of Elon Musk, who gave her a very special prize, a ticket to the moon for her works.

MiniDOGE’s mission is “ to become a mainstream currency as it simultaneously helps all animals have a safe home in which to live.”

MiniDOGE features

One of the unique features of the platform is the AutoBoost. The AutoBoost allows MiniDOGE to function as a buyback token. The feature is built mathematically to allow variable buybacks that adjust based on volume to help maintain stability on the platform. AutoBoost will vary depending on the transactions over the past 24 hours, adjusting continuously depending on the volume.

AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with the MiniDOGE token. This is a one-of-a-kind function that is more powerful than just a standard buyback token.

MiniDoge is also working on building a one-of-a-kind game for iOS and Android called MiniPets. This game will reward users with MiniDOGE tokens for their daily engagement. The MiniPets game entails allowing users to build as many pets as possible. Each pet will have a persona that will start in an animal shelter, interact with other animals, get adopted, and eventually grow up.

Each pet in the game will live in the DOGEWorld. To earn the rewards, pet owners will have to participate in daily tasks and work at a game. It is worth noting that the rewards will be given to players who complete their daily responsibilities on time.

Notably, pets who earn more tokens in the game will have the ability to upgrade, including buy food, clothes, and skills, among many other features. In addition, users are also allowed to use their earnings to buy land, buy cars, build a house, and much more.

Eventually, each user will build up their pet and sell them as a collectible NFT. The value of the pet will include all assets owned by the users. Notably, the new pet owner can also use their pet in the MiniPet game to continue earning.

Another notable feature is that users will use their tokens to pay for goods on Shopify and other worldwide merchants in the coming days.

Lastly, since the platform is community-based, MiniDOGE will vote for which charities the platform should contribute to.

