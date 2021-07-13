2021 Edition of ‘Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime’ Sci-Fi Novels to Include New Cover Art 

John T. Colby, Jr., iBooks CEO and Publisher, Proudly Announces



BEVERLY HILLS, CA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iBooks, the New-York-based publisher of The Secret: A Treasure Hunt and the first Hugo Award winner The Demolished Man, confirmed today that the previously announced publication of a 2021 new edition re-publication of all six books in the Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime series by Paul Preuss, will include new artwork for each cover. Venus Prime and iBooks are represented by Agent Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners LLC, Beverly Hills, CA.

The designs for the new edition of the novels have been created by Vanessa Maynard, a freelance designer who specializes in book cover designs.

“Not only are Vanessa Maynard’s new Venus Prime covers imaginative and sophisticated, they subtly convey the presence of inhabitants of mysterious worlds, including our own,” says author Preuss. “Her art seamlessly suggests Arthur Clarke’s signature flair: the dilemma of humans confronting the utterly unknown.”

The original Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime cover artworks were created by Jim Burns, a leader in the science fiction art world, who has created artwork for other notable sci-fi novels including Mechanismo by Harry Harrison. Burns also recently collaborated with director Ridley Scott on art for the reboot of the Blade Runner feature film franchise.

The new covers, slated for the upcoming 2021 edition of Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime, will include an updated, modern take on the sci-fi genre. The intention behind the redesign was to create a visual cohesion amongst all six books in order to provide a sense of unity and pride of place on bookshelves of science fiction genre readers, collectors and existing fans (and new alike), of the series.

John T. Colby, Jr., publisher of iBooks, states, “The new cover designs represent the innovation and creativity that successfully capture the emotional senses that embrace readers of classic science fiction. We have found a designer who brings a fresh look to a classic franchise befitting of the works of one of the greatest science fiction writers of all time.”

The new editions will include the original forewords as penned by Sir Arthur C. Clarke and updated afterwords written in April 2021 from author Paul Preuss. The first installment of the new editions are targeted to be available for sale as paperback and hardcover editions as of Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at your favorite bookseller and online platforms worldwide. This date coincides with the 52nd anniversary of The United States' Apollo 11 mission to land on the Moon (1969). ePub editions will be available through online retailers everywhere including Kindle and Apple Books.

The most current publications of Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime remain available for purchase on Amazon.com or through Barnes and Noble retailers.

ABOUT IBOOKS

J. Boylston & Company’s imprint iBooks is known for publishing science fiction, history, graphic novel, and pop-culture genres, and was named “America’s fastest growing small publisher” by Publisher Weekly in 2004. J. Boylston & Co. is the parent of Byron Preiss Visual Publications—a book packager, and iPicturebooks, a pioneer in the ePub market. Associated companies include Brick Tower Press, which ranks in the top 100 independent publishers in the U.S.

