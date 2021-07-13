Automox Welcomes Guy Lever as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience

Boulder, Colo., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox® , the cloud-native endpoint management platform provider, today announced the appointment of Guy Lever as the Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. Lever brings 15 years of leadership in elevating the customer experience within the software space by building customer success teams that deliver unparalleled customer experiences. In this role, Lever will be responsible for the growth and scale of Automox’s Customer Experience organization as the company continues its rapid growth to serve more than 2,000 customers across 30 countries.





“Being ‘customer obsessed’ is core to Automox’s company values,” said Jay Prassl, founder and CEO of Automox. "The customer experience undoubtedly plays a critical role in Automox’s growth, and as we continue to rapidly expand our customer base, Guy will be instrumental in scaling our Customer Experience teams to provide a superior experience to our customers."





“As we’re all seeing with the increasing number of cyber attacks today, speed in IT operations is not only a competitive advantage, it is essential to the overall security of the business,” said Lever. “Automox has already built a strong reputation for supporting their customers in their IT operations journey and I look forward to building on that great work to provide long-term value to our customers.”





Lever joins Automox from Castellan Solutions where he was responsible for Customer Success Management, Global Support, and Global Software Services as the Senior Vice President of Customer Success. Prior to that he held senior leadership roles in Customer Success at Assurance Software, Tricentis, QASymphony, Verint and Infor Global Solutions, among others.





About Automox

Automox is the easiest-to-use, most-recommended, and most efficient cloud-native solution for endpoint management. Delivered as a modern cloud service with cross-platform support, Automox consolidates IT operations into a single console that offers the visibility, insights, and control organizations need to manage their highly distributed environments. Automox enables businesses to take infinite action across their IT operations at a scale and efficiency that’s only possible with a cloud-native solution. Learn more at www.automox.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

