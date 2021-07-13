dpiX and Mercury Systems Sign MOU to Formalize Partnership

Colorado Springs, Colo., and Andover, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dpiX and Mercury Systems today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that outlines the companies’ cooperation in the development, prototyping and manufacturing for the next generation of best-in-class display technology.



dpiX and Mercury will collaborate to enhance the value-chains of the reflective display segments of Mercury’s business, as well as the multi-segment semiconductor foundry business of dpiX in the United States.



“With U.S. government support, and in collaboration with Mercury, we are striving toward building and strengthening our domestic value-chains,” said Frank Caris, CEO and president of dpiX. “With the upcoming potential policy changes and increased investment into the American semiconductor industry, we anticipate our partnership to expand and develop technologies that will launch the United States into the lead in this industry.”



Investment in the American semiconductor industry is necessary to realize domestic growth and progress. Both dpiX and Mercury are closely monitoring the progression of upcoming investment efforts such as the CHIPS for America Act, President Biden’s American Jobs Plan focused on infrastructure, the Strategic Competition Act, the United States Innovation and Competition Act, and the National Fab Lab Network Act of 2021.



“Defense and aerospace customers require innovative display technologies that are designed, developed and manufactured in the USA to mitigate supply-chain risk,” said Bill Conley, Mercury’s Chief Technology Officer. “Mercury will leverage USA-made dpiX microLED technologies to develop scalable, power efficient, and cost-effective advanced displays that deliver superior clarity and ensure supply chain integrity to enable and sustain future vetronics and avionics applications.”



About dpiX

dpiX was established in 1999 in Silicon Valley, Calif., with the support of the United States Department of Defense and private investors. From its current headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colo., where the company invested over $250M in a trusted and IP-secure semiconductor production facility (the largest A-Si semiconductor cleanroom facility outside of Asia), dpiX provides the foundation for some of today’s most innovative solutions in medical, industrial, military and security imaging. dpiX is the market leader in state-of-the-art optical semiconductors for radiology (A-Si). Although dpiX is a small company, it remains at the forefront of the semiconductor industry through strategic partnerships with a wide range of partners in research, design, prototyping and more. Current shareholders include Siemens Healthineers, Philips, Thales and Varex. To learn more, visit https://www.dpix.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems (Nasdaq: MRCY) is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

