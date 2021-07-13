Cybersecurity Innovator World Health Energy Holdings Appoints Dr. August Hanning, Former Director of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND), to Advisory Board

Leading German Government Security Expert Joins as Company Eyes Global Expansion

NEW YORK, NY, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WHEN) (“WHEN Group” or the “Company”), a cybersecurity company with proprietary technologies developed to protect individuals and enterprises from cybersecurity threats, announced today the appointment of Dr. August Hanning, the former director of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND), and state secretary of the German Federal Interior Ministry, to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Hanning joins World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. as the company is expanding commercial availability of its security monitoring solutions for businesses, organizations, and families.

Dr. August Hanning, commenting on joining the WHEN Group Advisory Board, said: “I am excited to join a company whose cutting-edge technology positions it as a leader in developing a new generation of cybersecurity technology. With the constant rise in cyber-attacks and data breaches across the globe, cybersecurity plays a critical role in securing global enterprises and their infrastructure, as well as national governments. I look forward to applying my expertise to drive the Company’s global growth and help position WHEN Group as a world leader in cybersecurity."

Dr. August Hanning has over 50 years of experience in top intelligence and security leadership roles. Prior to being appointed as the state secretary of the Federal Interior Ministry in 2005, and president of the German Secret Service, the Bundesnachtrichtendienst (BND), in 1998, Dr. Hanning supervised the intelligence services of the Federal Chancellery, where he served as the director general from 1996. Starting in 1986, Dr. Hanning led the Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany) to the German Democratic Republic (East Germany) in Berlin, where he was responsible for diplomatic relations between the two countries. Dr. Hanning earned his law degree in Münster and Freiburg, Germany, in 1966.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. August Hanning to WHEN Group’s Advisory Board,” said WHEN Group President Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Danny Yatom. ”As a fellow senior intelligence expert, I am ecstatic that Dr. Hanning accepted our invitation to join the board. His addition further expands our existing skills and experiences, and we are confident he will provide invaluable insight and expertise as we continue to develop our innovative and groundbreaking technology and global strategy."

WHEN Group CEO Giora Rosenzweig said: “With long decades of service in major national security and intelligence positions in Germany, Dr. Hanning is a significant asset to our board. The recent addition of senior global security veterans like Maj. Gen. (ret.) Danny Yatom, president of WHEN Group, and now Dr. Hanning to the company, demonstrates WHEN Group’s commitment to expand its expertise and develop the next generation of cybersecurity systems.”

Rosenzweig continued: “Recent high profile ransomware attacks (Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that the damage caused by ransomware could cost the worldwide stage $265 billion by 2031) highlight the increase in global cyber threats and costs to businesses and governments, and with the inclusion of Dr. Hanning, WHEN Group is perfectly positioned to directly take on these challenges.

About WHEN Group

World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a WHEN Group) is a holding company comprised of SG 77, Inc./RNA Ltd, which develops and significantly improves existing cybersecurity solutions in the B2C and B2B marketplace. WHEN Group develops new systems by applying pattern recognition technology based on IOT / mobile / servers and computer activity, analyzing human and device behavior, relationships and BPM (Business Process Management) in order to automatically identify and prevent potential danger to individuals and companies. The B2C Cybersecurity division targets families concerned with external cyber threats and exposures in addition to monitoring a child's behavioral patterns that may alert parents to potential tragedies caused by cyberbullying, pedophiles, other predators, and depression. The B2B Cybersecurity system software development and implementation company is focused on innovative solutions for the constantly evolving cyber challenges of businesses, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and governmental entities. By deploying a highly experienced development team, RNA Ltd. anticipates both internal and external cyber threats, by identifying behavioral patterns that flag potential cyber compromises. Additional information is available at: https://www.whengroup.com/ .



Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates, and projections, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired entities and manage the combined entity, the success of our business plan, market reception of our products, our ability to raise the capital needed to realize our business plan and on commercially reasonable terms, our ability to retain needed personnel and our ability to compete against companies with much larger resources as well as the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on April 15, 2021, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

