Casoro Group Announces Promotion of Jessica Lee-Wen to Chief Marketing Officer and Appoints Cari Gill as Vice President of Asset Management

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casoro Group, LLC, announced that Jessica Lee-Wen has been promoted to the new position of Chief Marketing Officer. Jessica joined Casoro in 2013, and her work as Director of Marketing has successfully built Casoro’s unique brand as a multifamily, vertically integrated multifamily developer, minority-founded and owned, committed to the mission of “Better Homes for Better Lives” for its residents in the booming Sunbelt knowledge worker sector.

Casoro manages and owns thousands of multifamily units in the US Southwest and is beginning an expansion to other knowledge worker employment areas of the Sunbelt.

Yuen Yung, CEO of Casoro, said, “Our success at building a firm with minority ownership roots is a vivid example of how diversity can stimulate excellence. Jessica has done a terrific job explaining and communicating how the diverse talents and diverse people of Casoro have contributed to our success as a premier owner-operator in the Southwest. The struggle and experience of growing a minority-owned firm is leading us to develop an impact fund to focus on increasing opportunities for underrepresented groups in the real estate industry. We believe Jessica’s work on this project will play a major role in its success.”

Ms. Lee-Wen has almost twenty years of marketing experience and was recognized in 2019 by GlobeSt. as an Influencer in Commercial Real Estate Marketing. Prior to joining Casoro, she worked at top Canadian creative marketing agency McMillan on major brands including Canada Post, McGraw-Hill and Intuit.

Cari Gill has been appointed as Casoro’s Vice President of Asset Management, with strategic and oversight responsibilities for the financial and operational performance of all assets in the firm’s multifamily housing portfolio. Ms. Gill has two decades of expertise acquired in executive-level asset management in VP positions in the multifamily real estate sector, at Mark-Dana Corporation and Westlake Housing, and as Director of Asset Management for the State of Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, where she helped establish the state agency’s Asset Management Division. Her previous leadership roles include oversight in 2020 for a $500 million Federal disaster grant program in Texas, and as Director of Compliance at Wentwood Capital Advisors, where she created a compliance auditing process for the low income housing tax credit program to successfully manage compliance of the firm’s tax credit properties in their national portfolio of 600+ properties.

“We are very fortunate that Cari is joining us at a time when we are expanding our portfolio and entering new markets,” said Chirag Hathiramani, CIO of Casoro. “Cari possesses the rare combination of being a great team manager with deep expertise in multifamily real estate finance’s complex systems, processes, and platform development.”

Ms. Gill holds a BA from Wichita State University and MBA from St. Edward’s University.

About Casoro Group

Casoro Group is an award-winning vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment firm. Our commitment is to provide Better Homes for Better Lives®. By taking a resident-focused approach to improving our multifamily communities, we improve the quality of life for our residents and the quality of returns for our investors. Talent and financial acumen are the foundation of Casoro Group. Our investment team has more than 100 years combined experience in multifamily real estate acquisitions and asset management. Our deep expertise in the areas that matter most to investors means we add value and capture the upside. To learn more please visit https://casorogroup.com/.

Attachments