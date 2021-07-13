Catapult Learning Marks 20th Year Offering Missouri Summer Journey Program for K-12 Students

ST. LOUIS, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a provider of intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools, today announced its 2021 Missouri Summer Journey is in session. Now in its 20th year, Summer Journey aims to improve K-12 students’ foundational skills and expand their knowledge and problem-solving abilities, all while reducing summer learning loss.

Launched in 2001, Summer Journey is a state-funded summer education program that is free for Missouri students and designed to enrich their learning with hands-on, project-based activities and a curriculum that builds self-confidence. Summer Journey offerings can be tailored to the unique needs of participating districts. From science and social studies to reading and math in the morning and enrichment activities such as cooking, theater, yoga and golf in the afternoon, the program helps students stay engaged.

“The Catapult Learning team works all year to ensure the Summer Journey program is as effortless as possible for our partner districts to implement,” said Suzanne DeZego, Catapult Learning vice president, Missouri. “After such a tumultuous school year, it’s gratifying to know that children, their families, and districts have free access to Summer Journey. We’re proud to continue offering a program that addresses the academic and social-emotional needs of students while also incorporating a heavy dose of fun through enrichment and outdoor activities.”

The highly customizable and academically rigorous program aims to expand and sharpen the critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and empathy skills necessary for students’ lifetime success. Summer Journey provides up to 168 hours of programming, more than 120 course options, and scripted lessons that engage students in hands-on cooperative activities.

With a full-day curriculum, student transportation provided to and from school, and no tuition, Summer Journey can ease parents’ financial and scheduling concerns, while also providing reassurance that their children are participating in a safe program that blends the academic learning of school with the fun of camp.

Over 30,000 students in 53 school districts throughout Missouri are using Summer Journey this year. Summer Journey assessment results show improvement of academic achievement for students who participate in the program. In 2019, students made 15% gains in math and 13% gains in reading.

To learn more about implementing Summer Journey at your school or district in 2022, visit https://catapultmissouri.com/.

About Catapult Learning

