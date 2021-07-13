Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Morgan Stanley Data Breach Investigation Alert

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of Morgan Stanley’s StockPlan Connect participants.



On July 2, 2021, Morgan Stanley reported to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office that on May 20, 2021, it learned from Guidehouse, a vendor to its stock plan business, that Guidehouse had suffered a data beach in January 2021 involving personal stock plan participant information obtained by an unauthorized individual.

The Morgan Stanley stock plan regularly sends a secure file to Guidehouse of existing stock plan long shareholders scheduled for escheatment and engages Guidehouse to obtain current contact information for these stock plan participants prior to the escheatment process commencing. Although the files were purportedly encrypted, the unauthorized individual was able to obtain the decryption key during the data breach.

The following participant information was involved:

Name and address (last known address)

Date of birth

Social Security number

Corporate company name.

