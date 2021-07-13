English Lithuanian

﻿ NOTICE ABOUT 10% OF ACQUIRED OWN SHARES (VOTES) OF ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS

AB Issuer - Žemaitijos Pienas AB, legal entity code 180240752, registered office address - Sedos g. 35, Telšiai, website address - www.zpienas.lt.

Pursuant to Article 19 (1) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania the Company submits this information notice informing that during the public repurchase, Žemaitijos Pienas AB acquired 10% of own shares or reached a threshold of 10%votes. It is reported that in the period from 05 July 2021 (inclusive) until 12 July 2021 (inclusive) Žemaitijos Pienas AB repurchased its own shares through the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

During the repurchase 1,344,826 psc. or 2.78 percent of ordinary registered shares were purchased, after this repurchase of own shares, Žemaitijos Pienas AB holds 4,836,327 psc. (10%) of (ordinary registered) own shares or 10% of the votes, the total number of shares is 48,375,000.

Authorized to provide information:

Gintaras Keliauskas Lawyer Tel. +37068718399,

E-mail: g.keliauskas@zpienas.lt













