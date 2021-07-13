Centricity’s Tend Joins Bindable’s Platform, Providing New Distribution Channel for Modern Home Warranty Coverage

Saint Petersburg, Florida, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centricity, a division of Bankers Financial Corporation, announced it would distribute its TendTM home warranties through Bindable’s proprietary platform. With more than 40 years of retail, manufacturer, and building warranty experience, Centricity launched Tend as a new and modern approach to home warranty on February 10th, 2021, National Home Warranty Day. Bindable is an insurance technology leader for alternative distribution of insurance and protection products.

“Given our insurance roots and desire to provide insurance agents with a means to bridge the coverage gap between homeowners’ insurance and wear and tear coverage, partnering with Bindable is a strategic relationship for us,” said Dawn Taylor, President of Centricity. “Bindable provides a leading platform to offer insurance products to their partners and Tend provides a new, modern approach to transparent and generous home warranty coverage. It’s a perfect match.”

“We were looking for a home warranty partner and impressed by the simplicity and straight-forward coverage Tend offers,” said Jocelyn Getson, Chief Growth Officer, at Bindable. “We realized it would fit the needs of our agents and customers to provide wear and tear protection to homeowners that most P&C policies do not. We are excited to add Tend to the portfolio of industry-leading products on our platform.”

In addition to home warranties, Tend provides comprehensive coverage of consumer electronics and smart home devices with no restrictions due to age or number of devices covered.

About Tend

Tend is the latest offering from Centricity, a division of Bankers Financial Corporation, that offers homeowners and renters alike with modern coverage to protect the devices, equipment, and systems that keep life running. Tend also provides real estate agents, insurance agents, property management companies, insurtech firms, home inspection companies, and utilities with a unique opportunity to provide greater value to their customers.

About Centricity

Centricity cultivates confidence by protecting the products customers rely on and the place they call home. In a complicated world, Centricity brings a human touch to service contracts and new home warranties, centered around the customer. Find more information at centricity.com.

About Bindable



Bindable is the insurance technology leader for alternative distribution. Its proprietary platform brings together software, a digital wholesale marketplace, and a full suite of support services to offer flexible, market-ready solutions that connect insurance providers, trusted brands, and consumers. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more about Bindable, please visit www.bindable.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

