HAAS Alert Announces Safety Cloud® Integration with TXI Systems

Chicago, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TXI Systems, Inc. announced today that TOPS® Dispatch software and BudgetGPS will now offer an integration with HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud. With this new partnership, fleets using TOPS Dispatch software from TXI Systems can activate Safety Cloud for their Towing and Roadside Assist fleets. Vehicles equipped with TOPS Dispatch software and BudgetGPS require no additional hardware to begin using Safety Cloud.

Safety Cloud lowers the risk of a collision by up to 90% by sending real-time digital alerts to warn drivers in advance of upcoming hazards and responders on the road. These alerts are delivered up to 30 seconds ahead of time, or half a mile in advance. Motorists can receive these alerts through the Waze app on mobile devices, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or other compatible vehicle information systems. To date, more than one billion driver alerts have been processed by Safety Cloud.

Jeremy Agulnek, HAAS Alert’s Senior Vice President of Connected Vehicle, says that this integration will make roads safer for fleets across the country. “We are excited to add TXI Systems’ services to a growing list of platforms that integrate with Safety Cloud. Integrations with trusted solutions like TOPS Dispatch software and BudgetGPS make it much easier for fleets to add critical protection without having to install any additional equipment.”

“We know how critical it is to our customers to feel safe and secure in the field” says Jeff Pesnell, Chief Operating Officer at TXI Systems, Inc. “We’ve had many fleets request the ability to add Safety Cloud digital alerting, and this integration is a big step forward for protecting our customers and the communities they serve.”

To learn more about activating your vehicles on Safety Cloud through TOPS Dispatch software and BudgetGPS, contact sales@haasalert.com.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response and other municipal fleets to nearby drivers. The company streams real-time alerts and other vital safety information to motorists and connected cars via in-vehicle and navigation systems when emergency vehicles are approaching and on-scene. For more information, visit www.haasalert.com or contact press@haasalert.com.

About TXI Systems, Inc.

TXI Systems, Inc. markets and sells towing management products under the brand name of TOPS. The TOPS suite of products is deployed to private tow operators, municipalities, and law enforcement. TOPS software tools support towing dispatch, impound lot management, lien processing, and auction management all with efficiency, transparency, and accountability in mind. BudgetGPS fleet tracking is also marketed to the towing industry and offers a full-service fleet tracking tool which includes a visual dispatching integration with TOPS. Let TXI Systems customize a solution for you today! For more information, visit www.topsdispatch.com and www.budgetgps.com or contact sales@txisystems.com.







