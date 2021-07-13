Half-year report

13 JULY 2021

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

HALF-YEARLY REPORT

A copy of Northern Venture Trust PLC’s unaudited half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 31 March 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

A copy of the half-yearly financial report is also available on the Northern Venture Trust PLC website at: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or forms part of, this