Enerkon Solar International Issues an expanded public announcement validating corporate actions

New York, New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerkon Solar International (OTC: ENKS) Issues an expanded public announcement validating corporate actions on behalf of shareholders and updating compliance status while disclosing new positive transactions

Today, the chairman Mr. Benjamin Ballout States that the company presents this current update on the status of compliance and current information, as well as the status of the legal and administrative process the company is using to achieve compliance and revert back to its original Pink Current Information Status from the present status of Expert Market Caveat Emptor (CE) status for which the normal restrictions apply.

As stated earlier in previous press the company is working with all regulatory authorities (SEC/OTC/FINRA/DTC/others) in order to achieve the compliance status as mentioned above back to the original condition through the production of details – information – exhibits – and other data supportive of all elements mentioned in the previous suspension which expired this last July 7th 2021 at midnight and also we are providing voluntary additional information supportive of any concerns that were raised by what we found to be 2 or more fake news whistle blowers who may have contacted the SEC and made false alerts or raised concerns having a bad intention for the company, to manipulate its market – or, for other reasons which may include - defendants in the companies federal action filed in Las Vegas – that includes former management/owners from before, we took over the company and others , who absconded with company stock which was legally was paid for services never rendered pursuant to Federal Rules and Laws or Exemptions therefrom as the case may be.

“The company has informed the authorities about these fake news and bounty chasing whistle blowers and their identity one of which, is a journalist, under criminal investigation and the other, a securities attorney in Florida, who’s business model, includes spinning articles and stories for cash, obtained as bounty fees, from authorities or, from gaining new clients, by stimulating them to feel they have been wronged, somehow and then divide fees with her and so forth, this is somehow common nowadays and both of these individuals will be the defendants, of a new federal action the company plans to file this next week, in order to compel them, to explain the origin of their false information and their motivation to the court whereby, we will ask for remuneration for damages due to their misbehavior”

The Chairman further states that Enerkon is a diverse holding company and started as a private company, having completed many transactions with our partners then, and operating until today with great long-term growth during the last 4 years.

“ No one has ever sold any stock , who were officers, including myself and recently I retired 25 million shares back to treasury in exchange for restricted, preferred shares, having an exercise price of $7.00 as a testament to the fact that we believe in the company and its future and as a method to reach the minimum share price for up listing ($4.00) on NASDAQ which is our long held aspiration -we intend further conversions of restricted shares to preferred to further contract the outstanding shares of the company without the need for a reverse split and may consider an open buy back from the public float as well”

The company further states that no press – review – or comment has ever been made which was knowingly misleading, of not factual and backed by official documents or exhibits.

Further, and most importantly, the Chairman has never made any corporate action which would be I violation of ANY securities laws ever from inception of the company in 2018 until present day.

All corporate actions, resolutions, issuance of shares, convertible note, conversion permissions, were protected by the federal law - either via exemption, or by permission, as provided by the federal laws and rules, including that of the SEC and the securities act of 1933 – rule 144 – rules 4 (a)( 1) or others- regardless, of what the behavior of former management or absconding service providers was or may have been – this was or would be - without the knowledge – control or, responsibility, of the chairman of Enerkon.

And there should be NO actions related to the legal and legitimate actions and behavior of the chairman and actions if any, should only be attributed to persons who misbehaved and /or may have violated Securities laws, as represented in our Federal Compliant filed in Nevada some many weeks ago – (well before any suspension).

“We feel that the obligation of the Government is to investigate and pursue persons or entities who have knowingly violated the laws, or rules and to take care to protect and maintain legitimacy of others – including legitimate companies and those who worked hard to build their companies, for the benefit of shareholders, that depend on their protection by the government and companies management and counsel, from abuse by bad actors and others, who may have abused the company or its chairman using false or misleading methods”

The company will vigorously defend its rights to expose the facts and the realities in support of its good will and perfect history of compliance with all laws rules and regulations since its inception in 2016 as a private company – 2018 as a public entity and until today .

Lastly, the Company Chairman is currently in Turkey for the last 2 weeks in support of previously reported agreements with Albayraklar and also for other work with the Government entities In Turkey Defense – Security and Commercial establishments, as well as meeting with commercial concerns who may wish to make Joint ventures in the building of Solar / Hydrogen production facilities, Agri-tech, Bio Tech and other commercial activities – this in addition to the initial commercialization, of the companies Patent Pend, Al- Ox Fuel Cell Battery, for the EV Industry, as a potential replacement for Lithium – which could be a disruptive technology and commercial action benefiting the company for decades to come if it may come to fruition – A further extension of the trip is planned for Cyprus where the Chairman will meet important principals in Solar/Hydrogen potential Joint ventures and others in the Scientific community related to New Energy Production.

“We are pleased to make this update and close by indicating the time frame for our actions may require several weeks to complete while we are hopeful it will be less, as to reaching back, to Pink, Current Information Status and moving forward to Audit completion – with an up list to NASDAQ this year”

“Loyal ENKS Shareholders are the ‘ENKS ARMY’, and we will always support their best interests”

The foregoing statements are forward looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind - Approval and permissions required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell. These statements are made as forward-looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same – the Company trades on the Expert Market under the OTC CE designation and Market Makers nor Broker Dealers may publish unsolicited quotes pursuant to rules 15 c 2 11 and accordingly until the company reached the current information status back to Pink Current classification these restrictions remain. The company is confident that the current information status and all validation of Press and other filings will be published within the next short period and from this, the company expects that the SEC/OTC/FIRA rules associated with 15 c 2 11 and others shall be complied with and the company will resume trading normally as previous to the 10 days suspension in trade that started on June 23 and ended on July 7th 2021.

