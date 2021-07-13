State Auto Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of State Auto Financial Corporation is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – STFC

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC) to Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. is fair to State Auto shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Liberty Mutual will acquire all of the publicly held shares of State Auto Financial common stock for $52.00 per share in cash.



Halper Sadeh encourages State Auto shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether State Auto and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for State Auto shareholders; (2) determine whether Liberty Mutual is underpaying for State Auto; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for State Auto shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of State Auto shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages State Auto shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com