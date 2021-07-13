Rubrik Appoints Anneka Gupta as Chief Product Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Management Company™️, today announced the appointment of Anneka Gupta to Chief Product Officer.



“As the pioneer of Zero Trust Data Management and the pace setter of innovation for the industry, we look forward to welcoming such a talented Chief Product Officer to accelerate and deliver on our future,” said Dan Rogers, President of Rubrik. “Rubrik helps the world’s leading organizations manage their data and recover from ransomware, and Anneka’s enterprise acumen and experience innovating at-scale will be the perfect addition to the leadership team.”

Gupta joins Rubrik from LiveRamp where she was the President and Head of Product and Platforms, leading product development and go-to-market operations and strategy. During her time at LiveRamp, she held a number of leadership roles, including Chief Product Officer. Gupta brings more than a decade of product and SaaS expertise with a track record of driving revenue growth, navigating expansions to new markets, and overseeing diversity, inclusion, and belonging initiatives. She also sits on the board of directors for Tinuiti.

“Rubrik is uniquely placed to solve the three big challenges of data today: rapid recovery from ransomware, automation of data operations, and transition of data to the cloud,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. “I’m looking forward to building on Rubrik’s leadership position as the most innovative data management company.”

Gupta’s hire comes on the heels of several marquee appointments at Rubrik and expands on its leadership team hailing from some of the world’s most innovative companies, including Google, Amazon, ServiceNow, Atlassian, ThoughtSpot, Box, and more. Rubrik has also been recognized on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of the world’s top private cloud companies in 2020 and 2019, and was recently named Publisher’s Choice in Data Recovery at the 2021 Global InfoSec Awards.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Management Company™️, enables cyber and operational resilience for enterprises; including ransomware protection, risk compliance, automated data recovery, and a fast track to the cloud. For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter and Rubrik, Inc. on LinkedIn.

About Zero Trust Data Management

Zero Trust Data Management follows the NIST principles of Zero Trust for everyone interacting with data. This means operating with the assumption that no one is trustworthy. No user. No application. No device. To meet this standard, data must be natively immutable so that it can never be modified, encrypted, or deleted by ransomware. This means data is ready at all times so you can recover the data you need, and avoid paying a ransom.

