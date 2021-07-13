Hollywood Hills Recovery Officially Licensed and Accepting Patients

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollywood Hills Recovery is proud to announce the opening of their new drug and alcohol addiction treatment center in Los Angeles, California. Having just received their license from the state of California by the Department of Health Care Services Substance Use Disorders Compliance Division, the recovery center is now accepting new clients.



Hollywood Hills Recovery is a full-service rehab facility. They provide a wide range of inclusive treatment services for men and women of all ages, religious affiliations, and sexual identities. Services the facility provides include inpatient detox programs, outpatient treatment programs, and residential treatment programs. The company is proud of providing our clients with a modern approach to addiction treatment. That includes a focus on evidence-based therapies like CBT, DBT, and EMDR therapy as well as the integration of holistic treatment methods.

The Hollywood Hills Recovery treatment facility features state-of-the-art amenities that include a home that is nestled in a very private part of the Los Angeles area. As for the professional treatment staff, they have secured the services of some of the top addiction treatment professionals in the addiction treatment community.

According to the CEO, Talin Mouradian, "It's our simple commitment to fully understanding your struggle and to provide you the most comprehensive, guilt-free treatment you deserve."

About Hollywood Hills Recovery:

Nestled in a quiet nook of Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Hollywood Hills Recovery provides the perfect location to embark upon your journey to recovery. Hollywood Hill’s Recovery provides the most exclusive and unique treatment experience for alcohol and substance abuse in Los Angeles.