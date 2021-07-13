A Brighter Deal for Brighter Days: Shaw Business Celebrates Small Businesses by Giving Three Months Free Connectivity Solutions

CALGARY, Alberta, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Business is offering three months of free access to a suite of business products on 3- and 5-year term contracts to help small businesses get back on their feet as communities reopen from pandemic lockdown restrictions.

“Small businesses are the heart of our communities. They are a major economic driver, a significant employer and give back in ways that help our towns and cities thrive. Business owners across the country have demonstrated resiliency and ingenuity in updating their operations to meet the needs of their customers and navigate the challenges of the pandemic – a shift that in many cases was driven by the adoption of connected technology,” said Katherine Emberly, President, Business, Shaw Communications.

“The pandemic reinforced how valuable it was for small businesses to integrate connected technology solutions and develop a digital approach to serving their customers. As our communities reopen, it has never been more critical for small businesses to have access to the technology they need to help digitize their operations and build brand loyalty and engagement with their customers while ensuring their vital systems are protected, safe and secure from disruption,” Ms. Emberly said.

One business’ story: Calgary’s Willow Park Wines & Spirits

“The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had an immediate impact on our operations and, like many small businesses across Canada, forced us to quickly rethink, reevaluate and augment our operations,” says Peggy Perry, President at Calgary’s Willow Park Wines & Spirits.

“As lockdowns took effect, we transitioned from fulfilling five deliveries a day to over 200 a day in only a two-week period. It’s through our partnership with Shaw Business that we were able to manage this seismic shift so quickly. Our adoption of Shaw Business products and services – including faster Shaw Internet coupled with SmartWiFi, SmartTarget and SmartSecurity, helped us manage more online customer orders, hold more virtual events, and keep our online operations running safely and smoothly,” Ms. Perry said.

“Small businesses across Western Canada tell us very clearly that they want to fully leverage the benefits of connected technology, but they sometimes find it to be a daunting undertaking,” Ms. Emberly said. “We take our role as trusted advisors to small businesses very seriously and give our customers the support and expert advice to integrate connected technologies to help navigate the challenges today and beyond the pandemic.”

Shaw Business products and services are uniquely geared towards helping small businesses integrate connected technology solutions into their operations. With restrictions starting to lift across Canada, Shaw Business is helping small businesses fast-track this transformation by offering access to a select suite of its most advanced products and services for free for three months to new customers and existing customers who add an eligible product line on a 3- or 5-year term.



The included products are:

SmartWiFi – an enterprise-grade network solution for any size of business that keeps customers connected inside and out with a free outdoor access point.



– an enterprise-grade network solution for any size of business that keeps customers connected inside and out with a free outdoor access point. SmartTarget – a tool which provides businesses insights into their customers and the ability to seamlessly reach out to them with easy-to-build marketing campaigns.



– a tool which provides businesses insights into their customers and the ability to seamlessly reach out to them with easy-to-build marketing campaigns. SmartSecurity – a robust security solution that helps protect a business’ network from harmful software and intruders.



– a robust security solution that helps protect a business’ network from harmful software and intruders. SmartSurveillance – a state-of-the-art, business-grade surveillance system that is easily managed via the cloud.



– a state-of-the-art, business-grade surveillance system that is easily managed via the cloud. Smart Remote Office – a powerful self-connect solution designed to securely extend an office network to employees working from anywhere.



– a powerful self-connect solution designed to securely extend an office network to employees working from anywhere. LTE Backup – enabling business customers to continue functioning in the rare event of an Internet outage.



– enabling business customers to continue functioning in the rare event of an Internet outage. Business Internet – offering reliability and download speeds up to 1.5 GB, including unlimited data, a static IP and 24/7/365 support.



With increased customer connectivity needs, more people working from home, larger bandwidth requirements and heightened need for secure access to critical files and applications, Shaw Business provides small businesses with solutions that are vital to their success moving forward.

Details on pricing, packaging and availability of the three months free offer can be found at business.shaw.ca/3-months-free.

