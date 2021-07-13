Recurrent Introduces New Guides Analyzing Battery Range on Specific Makes and Models of Pre-Owned Electric Vehicles

SEATTLE, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recurrent , the car industry’s analyst of electric vehicle battery health, today announces the release of the first-ever electric vehicle battery guides for consumers. Starting with a deep-dive into the Tesla Model 3 and the Chevrolet Bolt, these public guides are an analysis of overall battery performance over time of a specific vehicle make and model.



With the used electric car market in its early days, consumers previously did not have a way to compare battery life across electric vehicles, as replacing or fixing the batteries is costly. Recurrent’s electric vehicle shopping guides break down key information for consumers and industry professionals to get a better understanding of how age and temperature and mileage impact each model’s range.

“Our goal with this information is to give people the confidence to purchase a pre-owned electric vehicle,” said Scott Case, co-founder and CEO of Recurrent. “Everyone has owned a smart phone long enough to know that the battery wears down over time, and there’s a fear of the unknown when it comes to used EV batteries.”

The Tesla Model 3 guide analyzed data from more than 1,500 cars across the U.S. whose owners have signed up to share their data with Recurrent over the course of 7 million combined miles.

Key findings from the Tesla Model 3 guide include:

The most talked about factor for Tesla owners was the technology, as they hyped the updates

Dashboard range remained relatively flat across observed temperatures, but the actual range might be slightly below what the car tells drivers in very hot or very cold weather

In the first 20,000 miles, the Tesla saw an average of 40-mile decrease in range, but after that 20,000-mile mark on the odometer, the range degradation leveled off



The Chevy Bolt guide analyzed data from 1,000 cars across the U.S. whose owners have signed up to share data with Recurrent over the course of 4 million combined miles.

Key findings from the Chevrolet Bolt guide include:

For Bolt owners, the minimal amount of car maintenance and the quietness of the car were features they liked the most

Temperature more heavily influences its dashboard estimated range, with the car being more impacted by cold weather and then, again, the range dips when it’s above 90 degrees out

The Bolt has a wider range estimate that both exceeded and fell far short of the EPA range estimate in different conditions



“The estimated EPA range is wrong on day one of a new EV,” Case continued. “Weather and driving style variability, and even small manufacturing differences, mean that every buyer of a new EV experiences max range differently.”

Recurrent compiles data from the more than 4,000 EV drivers who signed up to provide information on general location, range, odometer and charge levels. This information is collected three times a day to find insights into how drivers are using their cars and taking care of them, which provides an estimate of overall battery health. Recurrent plans to follow these two guides up with additional insights from other car types.

View the full Tesla Model 3 guide here.

View the full Chevrolet Bolt guide here.

For more information on Recurrent, visit https://www.recurrentauto.com/ .

About Recurrent

Recurrent was founded in 2020 with the goal to provide more transparency and confidence in pre-owned electric car transactions. Through its comprehensive market reports, it aims to accelerate the overall adoption of electric vehicles. To learn more about Recurrent, visit https://www.recurrentauto.com/ .

