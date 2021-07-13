ROCK Networks Partners with Intellian to Deliver State-of-the-art Satellite Antennas in Canada

OTTAWA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROCK Networks, a leading provider of wireless and broadband solutions, has partnered with Intellian, a leading global manufacturer of satellite antenna systems. The partnership will enable remote areas to connect to satellites via Intellian antennas across Canada, both on land and at sea.



Next-generation Intellian antennas can connect to Geostationary (GEO), Medium-Earth Orbit (MEO), and Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites across numerous bands. Intellian’s antennas use next-generation technology to provide high bandwidth, low latency connectivity to satellite service providers.

“This partnership further strengthens ROCK Networks’ position as a leader in future-proof communication technologies,” said Joe Hickey, President and CEO of ROCK Networks. “We are thrilled to begin selling Intellian’s state-of-the-art satellite antennas to the Canadian market.”

“ROCK Networks has a proven track record of delivering innovative communications solutions,” said Sam McKee, GM and VP Sales of Intellian Technologies USA, Inc. “We are excited to be working with an end-to-end distributor to sell our cost-effective, lightweight satellite antennas that can connect even the most remote locations to the world.”

This new partnership enables ROCK Networks to provide a comprehensive satellite communication solution as it complements the satellite service provider partnerships that ROCK has in the GEO, LEO, and MEO space. Intellian is a supplier of OneWeb user terminals that ROCK Networks will be demonstrating at its Ottawa office being this August. ROCK will sell antennas to both government and enterprise with a particular focus on maritime and Non-Geostationary (NGSO) satellite applications.

About Intellian Technologies

Intellian is a leading global technology and solutions provider for satellite communications, empowering connectivity for the maritime, government, military, energy, cruise and enterprise sectors. Founded in 2004, Intellian is renowned for its innovative design, future-proofed technologies and outstanding customer support, which combined with continued investment in its partners, logistics network, quality control and low environmental impact production facilities make it a trusted enabler within the satellite communications industry. Its bold, pioneering solutions include the award-winning v240MT – the world’s first tri-band, multi-orbit antenna system – and the future-proof NX series antennas, optimized for high performance and low cost of ownership.

Intellian has a global presence with over 400 employees, 12 regional facilities and five logistics centers on three continents. The Intellian 24/7 global support desk provides dedicated assistance to 550 service provider partners and their customers in mission-critical environments. Intellian Technologies Inc. is listed on the Korean Stock Exchange, KOSDAQ (189300:KS).

About ROCK Networks

ROCK Networks is an end-to-end communications systems integrator with a variety of wireless and broadband solutions. We have served a wide range of corporate and government customers within the public safety, energy, transportation, construction, and manufacturing sectors for nearly 40 years. Our customers trust us to provide industry-leading devices and services, nimble solutions, seamless integration, and best-in-class technical support.

Our eight areas of communications expertise are Two-Way Radios & Rugged Devices; Next Generation 9-1-1; Broadband, Wireless, and Rural Broadband Networks; Wi-Fi solutions; IoT; Predictive Analytics and Disaster Recovery; Satellite access and Antennas, and Mobility Products and Services. We have national capabilities with locations in Ottawa, Ontario; Lethbridge, Alberta; St. John’s Newfoundland and Labrador; Dartmouth and Sydney, Nova Scotia; and Moncton, New Brunswick. Find out more at www.rocknetworks.com .

