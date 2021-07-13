New Leafreport Research Reveals a Massive 4,718% Price Difference Between the Cheapest and Most Expensive CBD Brands

Report Finds That Hemp-Based Cannabidiol (CBD) Prices Are Decreasing Across the Industry



TEL AVIV, Israel, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Leafreport.com, the CBD industry's peer-reviewed watchdog website, announced today the results from a comprehensive review of pricing for cannabidiol (CBD) products from a variety of brands aimed at checking on prices across the industry. Leafreport independently reviewed 137 leading brands, representing a total of 3,203 products, to determine which are the most and least costly.

Leafreport found that there is a 4,718% price difference between the cheapest and most expensive CBD brands in the same category, highlighting the importance of cross-comparing pricing across brands. The report also found that, in general, CBD prices decreased from last year by 11.25%. The cheapest CBD product family is the isolate category. The most expensive CBD product category is creams and topicals. CBD topicals and creams have reduced in price more than any other category, decreasing by 25% from 2020 to 2021.

“Consumer demand for CBD is on the up and up, with an astonishing array of CBD brands and products now available. But in the midst of this rapidly growing market, it’s vital to check in on pricing, much like we did with our 2020 CBD pricing report published earlier this year,” said Lital Shafir, the head of product at Leafreport. “Our mission at Leafreport is to help promote transparency across the CBD industry and educate consumers so they can access the highest-quality CBD products for the fairest price. Reports like this shed light on the state of the industry, educate consumers and hopefully push companies to be more fair about their pricing.”

The report also showed that industrial hemp farms ranked as the cheapest brand across four different categories. Kushly ranked as the most expensive brand in total, with Her Highness CBD ranking as the most expensive across two product categories.

Leafreport utilized its in-house statisticians to check up on the current state of CBD market pricing and compile the report.

This report is one of many completed by Leafreport aimed at informing consumers about various aspects of the CBD industry. These reports include recent deep-dives into topicals, edibles, beverages, and more.

To read the full report from Leafreport, click here. Visit LeafReport.com for additional reports and product information for consumers.

About Leafreport: Leafreport is a science-based, peer-reviewed website designed to help consumers navigate the landscape of CBD. The company's mission is to introduce transparency into the CBD industry through its patient-focused, educational content and medical reviews. The company medical review team consists of physicians, chemists, nutritionists, pharmacists, chemists and naturopaths.

