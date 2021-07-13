New College Institute Awarded Grant from Claude Moore Charitable Foundation

Martinsville, VA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation has awarded New College Foundation a $60,000 grant to support New College Institute in program development that will build and strengthen the healthcare workforce in southern Virginia and across the Commonwealth.

“The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation is excited by the opportunity to support NCI as they work to develop programs that educate and train individuals to fill in-demand positions in the health workforce. These jobs are in the region, provide good wages, and access to personal growth if desired.” said Dr. Bill Hazel, Senior Deputy Executive Director at Claude Moore.

“NCI is honored to have the opportunity to lead such an impactful project for Southern Virginia. Citizen access to affordable, quality healthcare is contingent on having a sustainable workforce.” said NCI Interim Executive Director, Karen Jackson. “NCI’s work in collaboration with the Claude Moore Foundation, the New College Foundation, and partners throughout the region will lay the groundwork for a diverse and inclusive training, credentialing, and academic ecosystem.”

As part of the grant process, NCI has retained Deloitte Consulting to support NCI and its regional stakeholder partners in strategy development to establish a vision to:

Develop this collective impact model in southern Virginia as a recognized best practice and as a rural area leading in innovation

Establish the understanding that in relation to state-wide efforts, southern Virginia is united, organized, and well-suited to leverage state funds for wide ranging impact

Design a health workforce highway in southern Virginia that supports economic development, better health, meaningful careers, and improved quality of life for all residents

“Deloitte is thrilled to be supporting the New College Institute as it works to provide even more students with access to degree programs at Virginia colleges and universities,” shared Don Parr, Managing Director at Deloitte. “We look forward to helping NCI convene collaborative institutions and regional assets to strengthen the Commonwealth’s healthcare workforce in southern Virginia.”

“Claude Moore Foundation’s assistance will allow our region to have an informed conversation about our healthcare challenges. We look forward to participating in this conversation” added Kevin DeKoninck, Executive Director at New College Foundation.

Founded in 1987, The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation’s mission is to provide assistance exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation is recognized for initiating programs and collaborations aimed at increasing academic competence and encouraging leadership abilities, with an emphasis on increasing opportunities for all Virginians.