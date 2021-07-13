Global Pharma and Health Care Market Size 2021 By Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Market Potential, Traders, Regional Overview and Covid-19 Impact Analysis till 2027 | IndustryResearchBiz

Pune, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. "

Global "Pharma and Health Care Market" is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Pharma and Health Care market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027.

The global Pharma and Health Care market size is projected to reach US$ 1576430 million by 2027, from US$ 1198960 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

About Pharma and Health Care Market:

The pharmaceutical industry, it is composed of companies developing and manufacturing innovative medicines and generic pharmaceuticals, as well as over–the-counter drug products. The sector is made up of a number of sub-sectors that service different market segments.

Health products are vitamins, minerals, herbal medicines, homeopathic preparations, probiotics and even some traditional medicines are also prescribed by doctor or any equivalent physician.

In this report, we mainly study the pharma and healthcare product.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share of nearly 50%. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with a consumption market share of 25%.

Market competition is intense. The key players are Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Roche, AbbVie, Merck & Co., etc. The top five vendors held 20% of the market share.



The Major Players in the Pharma and Health Care Market include:



Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Roche

AbbVie

Merck & Co.

Bristol Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

Sanofi

Takeda

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Eli Lilly & Co.

Gilead Sciences

Amgen

Novo Nordisk

Teva

Boehringer Ingelheim

Biogen

Astellas

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Bottle

Blister

Others

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

OTC Drugs

Prescription Drugs

Some Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Pharma and Health Care Market Size Growth Rate by Format: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Bottle

1.2.3 Blister

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pharma and Health Care Market Share by Prescription: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 OTC Drugs

1.3.3 Prescription Drugs

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Pharma and Health Care Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Pharma and Health Care Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pharma and Health Care Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Pharma and Health Care Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Pharma and Health Care Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Pharma and Health Care Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Pharma and Health Care Market Trends

2.3.2 Pharma and Health Care Market Drivers

2.3.3 Pharma and Health Care Market Challenges

2.3.4 Pharma and Health Care Market Restraints



3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Pharma and Health Care Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Pharma and Health Care Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Pharma and Health Care Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Pharma and Health Care Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pharma and Health Care Revenue

3.4 Global Pharma and Health Care Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Pharma and Health Care Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pharma and Health Care Revenue in 2020

3.5 Pharma and Health Care Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Pharma and Health Care Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Pharma and Health Care Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Pharma and Health Care Breakdown Data by Format

4.1 Global Pharma and Health Care Historic Market Size by Format (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Pharma and Health Care Forecasted Market Size by Format (2022-2027)



5 Pharma and Health Care Breakdown Data by Prescription

5.1 Global Pharma and Health Care Historic Market Size by Prescription (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Pharma and Health Care Forecasted Market Size by Prescription (2022-2027)



6 North America

6.1 North America Pharma and Health Care Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Pharma and Health Care Market Size by Format

6.2.1 North America Pharma and Health Care Market Size by Format (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Pharma and Health Care Market Size by Format (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Pharma and Health Care Market Size by Format (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Pharma and Health Care Market Size by Prescription

6.3.1 North America Pharma and Health Care Market Size by Prescription (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Pharma and Health Care Market Size by Prescription (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Pharma and Health Care Market Size by Prescription (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Pharma and Health Care Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Pharma and Health Care Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Pharma and Health Care Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada



7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Johnson & Johnson

11.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

11.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

11.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Pharma and Health Care Introduction

11.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Pharma and Health Care Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

11.2 Novartis

11.2.1 Novartis Company Details

11.2.2 Novartis Business Overview

11.2.3 Novartis Pharma and Health Care Introduction

11.2.4 Novartis Revenue in Pharma and Health Care Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Novartis Recent Development

11.3 Roche

11.3.1 Roche Company Details

11.3.2 Roche Business Overview

11.3.3 Roche Pharma and Health Care Introduction

11.3.4 Roche Revenue in Pharma and Health Care Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Roche Recent Development

11.4 AbbVie

11.4.1 AbbVie Company Details

11.4.2 AbbVie Business Overview

11.4.3 AbbVie Pharma and Health Care Introduction

11.4.4 AbbVie Revenue in Pharma and Health Care Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 AbbVie Recent Development

11.5 Merck & Co.

11.5.1 Merck & Co. Company Details

11.5.2 Merck & Co. Business Overview

11.5.3 Merck & Co. Pharma and Health Care Introduction

11.5.4 Merck & Co. Revenue in Pharma and Health Care Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Merck & Co. Recent Development

Continued........

