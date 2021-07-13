Dassault Systèmes: Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract between Dassault Systèmes and Oddo BHF SCA

Vélizy-Villacoublay, France – July 13, 2021 Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #14003TT8, DSY.PA), “The 3DEXPERIENCE Company”, announces, as per as its liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and its update of June 18, 2019, that the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2021:

  • 74,424 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and
  • €17,702,359.64 in cash.

It is reminded that:

  1. at the time of implementation of the liquidity contract on January 7, 2015, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
    • 0 Dassault Systèmes stocks;
    • €10,000,000 in cash.

  2. Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €10,000,000 to €15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.

  3. Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €15,000,000 to €20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.

  4. At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;
  • €17,496,140.38 in cash.

From January 4, 2021 to June 30, 2021 the following transactions have been carried out:

  • 4,000 purchases, and
  • 4,058 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

  • 289,516 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €53,002,759.8 purchases;
  • 277,180 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €51,492,407.1 sales.

Are indicated below the detailed transactions during the same period:

PURCHASESSALES
DateTransactions quantitySecurities quantityCapital in EURTransactions quantitySecurities quantityCapital in EUR
Total4,000289,51653,002,7604,058277,18051,492,407
04/01/2021000474,000672,100
05/01/2021545,000836,150000
06/01/20211809,0001,484,320000
07/01/2021121,000163,000000
08/01/2021000957,0001,161,950
11/01/2021513,023503,584393,000502,800
12/01/2021947,0001,153,400000
13/01/2021623,000488,250000
14/01/202181,000163,5001140065,960
15/01/2021694,000651,827000
18/01/2021805,000803,300000
19/01/202141,000160,000372,000321,089
20/01/2021000694,000649,700
21/01/2021000373,000491,600
22/01/2021825,000814,300585,000821,800
25/01/2021000534,000667,994
26/01/202113904151,284454,000679,000
27/01/2021844,000672,558112,000338,141
28/01/2021967,0001,166,200451,000167,750
29/01/2021292,000328,000000
01/02/2021000766,0001,003,111
02/02/2021000676,0001,019,200
03/02/2021764,000679,100000
04/02/2021000976,0001,058,256
05/02/2021703,000551,075393,000557,100
08/02/2021000784,000741,600
09/02/2021696,0001,119,500323,600682,900
10/02/2021614,000754,237684,000758,800
11/02/2021222,000377,000462,000380,029
12/02/2021252,000378,000564,000758,936
15/02/2021787,0001,320,850000
16/02/2021000303,000567,950
17/02/2021767,0001,310,300000
18/02/2021524,000745,900376,0001,126,000
19/02/2021000526,0001,132,400
22/02/2021919,0001,655,450000
23/02/20211049,0001,589,13491,000176,750
24/02/2021694,000699,350192,000352,400
25/02/2021364,500781,050151,000175,900
01/04/202100017410,0001,860,221
06/04/2021352,272424,523122,000380,000
07/04/2021746,5001,211,225522,000373,950
08/04/20210001488,0001,506,892
09/04/2021201,500283,000221,500285,150
12/04/2021878,5001,610,500000
13/04/2021533,000563,85024613,5002,564,154
14/04/2021915,000954,089553,000575,000
15/04/2021322,400459,050363,000577,975
16/04/20217600114,450221,062204,085
19/04/202111,000192,00031,118215,733
20/04/2021976,0001,143,300000
21/04/2021212,000380,4001107,0001,342,350
22/04/2021000866,0001,170,000
23/04/2021221,000194,70062,000391,850
26/04/2021644,000778,850000
27/04/2021514,000777,550322,000390,800
28/04/2021875,000974,766232,000393,000
29/04/2021391,594310,989423,000592,250
30/04/20211069,0001,744,150111,000196,150
03/05/2021131,000192,800232,000388,600
04/05/20211049,0001,709,900000
05/05/20210001335,000944,000
06/05/2021987,0001,311,900000
07/05/2021000865,000940,750
10/05/2021836,0001,118,500000
11/05/2021706,0001,095,500204,000735,600
12/05/2021415,000912,100000
13/05/2021382,000362,00015110,0001,832,100
14/05/2021614,000732,325776,0001,108,000
17/05/2021132,500460,175101,500278,850
18/05/2021396,0001,096,070904,000735,400
19/05/20211587,0001,270,650000
21/05/2021000868,0001,498,431
24/05/2021000344,000752,069
25/05/2021000422,000379,900
26/05/202113700132,782453,000571,900
27/05/2021977,0001,316,245111,000190,250
28/05/2021301,523282,8211107,5001,414,080
31/05/2021312,000377,300181,500284,750
01/06/2021445,000938,750243,000568,650
02/06/2021453,000560,150000
03/06/2021655,5001,015,600161,500277,500
04/06/2021000292,000370,600
15/06/20210001654,000780,951
16/06/2021000524,000779,300
17/06/2021986,5001,256,6001156,5001,271,225
18/06/20210001366,0001,184,789
21/06/202191,500295,275261,500296,175
22/06/2021382,000395,750605,5001,097,550
23/06/2021251,500300,0008500100,650
24/06/2021000457,0001,420,900
25/06/2021312,000409,750000
28/06/202151,000204,200714,000825,460
29/06/2021755,0001,024,900000
30/06/2021423,000612,706272,000413,200

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating ‘virtual experience twins’ of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production.
Dassault Systèmes’ 20,000 employees are bringing value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

