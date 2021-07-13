Groundbreaking Study Establishes Non-Surgical Treatment Modality to Improve Function in Children With Cerebral Palsy

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpineX, Inc., today announced the publication of new data in the esteemed medical journal, Neurotherapeutics which supports the implementation of their SCONE™ device providing non-surgical treatment for children with Cerebral Palsy (CP). “Transcutaneous Spinal Neuromodulation Reorganizes Neural Networks in Patients with Cerebral Palsy” discusses how spinal neuromodulation and activity-based rehabilitation triggers neural network reorganization and enhances sensory-motor performances involving the lower limbs, the trunk and the upper limbs. This study describes how acute spinal neuromodulation improved the postural and locomotor abilities in 11 out of 12 patients including the ability to generate bilateral weight bearing stepping in a two-year-old (GMFCS level IV) who was unable to step.



Cerebral palsy affects over 17 million individuals worldwide and is the most common motor disability in childhood. This study demonstrates dramatic effects of neurostimulation on children with CP. SCONE™ is a proprietary spinal electrical neuromodulation device that delivers low intensity electrical pulses to reactivate the spinal neural networks responsible for controlling the stepping motion and allows the brain and spinal cord to be reintegrated.

Co-author and key opinion leader Dr. Susan Hastings said, “SCONE Therapy is potentially the most effective treatment for children with Cerebral palsy that exists today; it enables voluntary muscle activity at the level needed for a functional activity such as walking with successful therapy being contingent upon proper alignment, posture, and orientation.”

The potential for real world improvements and hope for children with CP was echoed by one study participant’s mother, who has sought multiple interventions including intensive physical therapy for years with limited success. “We saw a considerable improvement in head and trunk strength with the very first use of SCONE,” said Dawn Hamilton. “Emerson sat, stood, and transitioned from sitting to standing with much less effort, held the positions for longer and had a calmer, more balanced body. To say I’m excited is an understatement.”

According to SpineX CEO, Dr. Parag Gad, the company plans to continue testing and developing SCONE™ therapy for children with CP and will evaluate the long-term effects of combining it with activity-based neurorehabilitation.

About SpineX Inc.

SpineX Inc. is an early stage bioelectric medtech company developing Noninvasive Neuromodulation devices that leverages cutting-edge research from the lab of Dr. V Reggie Edgerton, PhD at UCLA. To learn more about SpineX, visit www.spinex.co or follow @spinex_inc on Instagram.

