Enso Security Introduces AppSec Map, a Free Industry Collaboration Initiative

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enso Security , the first Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) solution, today introduced a free community initiative, the AppSec Map . The AppSec Map, designed as an industry collaboration tool by former security leaders at Wix.com, is a live, interactive map of vendors and community projects related to application security. Created by AppSec professionals, this resource is continuously updated as part of Enso's effort to map the application security domain and help AppSec teams find the products and services most suitable for them.



To succeed in application security, AppSec teams must be able to map the company’s software assets and properly test them. This requires the team to be familiar with the hazards relevant to its technology and choose the services and solutions that work best for its unique set of challenges. To address this need, Enso Security created this tool that maps and classifies different solutions and services available today for AppSec teams. It lets AppSec practitioners easily explore the options available to them. The map includes commercial services and solutions as well as open source tools and projects for any AppSec related activity, such as security training, application security testing and runtime detection and protection.

“In the era of digital transformation, more and more businesses rely on the resilience of their digital services. However, as we can all see in recent reports about defects and incidents, a gap in application security can jeopardize the business of any company, and yet AppSec teams are often outnumbered and under-equipped,” said Chen Gour Arie, co-founder and chief architect at Enso Security. “The SolarWinds Orion attack began with a tiny strip of code. A little trial balloon to see if it was possible to modify SolarWinds' signed-and-sealed software code. It shows how the most advanced and elaborate hacking groups are targeting applications. The AppSec map will help prevent future hacks, empower AppSec professionals and grow our community.”

The AppSec community and vendors are encouraged to share their ideas and thoughts on how to improve this map, and to submit their solutions so that the community can easily discover the value it adds to their AppSec program. The AppSec Map can be found at appsecmap.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2895e085-24f1-4132-89e6-bf7fe3d23d32