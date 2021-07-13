Global Climate Risk Data Leader Oasis HUB Chooses QOMPLX’s Insurance Platform

TYSONS, Va., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOMPLX™, a global leader in cybersecurity & risk analytics, is proud to announce a partnership with Oasis HUB to include their climate & environmental datasets into its cloud-native insurance risk analytics offering. These models, datasets and services within our hazard, exposure and loss modeling insurance analytics capabilities are enhanced by the datasets of Oasis HUB. The combined offering strengthens exposure management capabilities for insurers and risk managers and provides a breadth of diversity in data and analytics not found in other solutions.



“It's more important than ever for customers to have high-quality choices in catastrophe modeling, so it's fantastic news to add the expertise of QOMPLX in technology and platform delivery with Q:HELM,” said Dickie Whitaker, Chairman & Cofounder at Oasis HUB. “This partnership provides access to numerous models that are increasingly important to understanding both current risk and the impact of climate change. In addition, it also harnesses the resources of Oasis HUB to add a range of datasets and tools to enrich this powerful insurance offering.”

Incorporation of Oasis HUB data provides customers with access to a large catalogue of catastrophe & environmental risk datasets sourced from over 165 environmental data providers around the world. Q:HELM users will have additional valuable data at their fingertips to quickly assess risk and make underwriting decisions and effectively diversify their portfolios.

“We’re excited that this expanded partnership will enable us to provide our clients, insurance and non-insurance alike, with seamless access to an increasingly large number of datasets offered through the QOMPLX marketplace, both on a standalone basis and with growing integration with our data fabric products,” said Steve Smith, Director of Product and Modeling at QOMPLX.

Data telematics is the future of risk analysis, with real-time evaluation and response changing the way insurance risk is viewed. Ongoing collaboration with the Oasis HUB promotes the use of data-driven intelligence within everyday operational and underwriting activities, bolstering automation, and driving transformation.

About Oasis HUB

Oasis HUB is a joint initiative of EIT Climate-KIC, Oasis Loss Modelling Framework (LMF) Ltd and the Oasis+ Consortium formed in 2015. The initiative was formed to increase the availability of information on catastrophe and climate change risk and to assist the development of evidence-based climate adaptation planning. The founding members bring together expertise from throughout the EU, including financial and prestigious academic and research organizations who seek to encourage the development of a broader market within the modelling and services sector in catastrophe and climate change risk and climate adaptation.

About QOMPLX

QOMPLX helps organizations make intelligent business decisions and better manage risk through our advanced, proprietary risk cloud. We are the leaders at rapidly ingesting, transforming, and contextualizing large, complex, and disparate data sources through our cloud-native data factory in order to help organizations better quantify, model, and predict risk. Our specialized experts and technology solutions in cybersecurity, insurance, and finance power leading global corporations and mission critical public sector agencies.

For more information, visit qomplx.com and follow us @QOMPLX on Twitter.

CONTACT:

James Faeh, Director of Corporate Communications

james.faeh@qomplx.com