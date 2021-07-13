KINGLORY ANNOUNCES MARKHAM AS ITS CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

Markham, Ontario, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 12th, 2021, member of Parliament Bob Saroya and other distinguished guests attended a ceremony to celebrate a high-tech company, Kinglory Inc., selecting Markham to be its corporate headquarters. Markham is Canada's high-tech capital, anchored by more than 1,500 international tech businesses.

With a team of over 200 technological experts from Canada, the United States, Israel and Russia, Kinglory is a public, open-source platform that is dedicated to maintaining and developing a community that anyone can contribute to.

Kinglory brings a major technological overhaul to the existing blockchains in the data, network, consensus, incentive, and application layers. Kinglory utilizes state-of-the-art technological innovations to eliminate performance, security, accessibility, scalability, and energy consumption issues present in networks such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Founder of Kinglory, Justin Smith, commented: “Our vision is to build Kinglory into the most ambitious and innovative technology for the betterment of the world.” Kinglory shares its vision for building a vibrant community through the motto: “One Chain, One World.”

Partnered with a Canadian private equity firm, IF Capital, both parties are committed to transforming Kinglory into a truly distinguished blockchain project. With deep expertise in managing and operating various projects in North American’s high potential new economy market, IF Capital will provide its professional guidance as Kinglory joins the market.

For more information on the Kinglory blockchain platform, please visit Kinglory.org.

About Kinglory: Kinglory is a large-scale, commercial, high-performance blockchain ecological platform using modern cryptography, communications, distributed computing, and distributed storage technologies to support decentralized finance, social networking, e-commerce, search, and storage business applications. Kinglory is a Canadian-based hi-tech company located in Markham, Ontario. The Kinglory public chain R&D team comprises blockchain experts from Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Israel, and other countries. Learn more at Kinglory.org.

