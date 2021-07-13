Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, acquires Elmhurst Dermatology in the Greater Chicagoland Area

Brentwood, TN, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, acquires Elmhurst Dermatology.

Pinnacle Dermatology, a leader in population skin health management, has acquired Elmhurst Dermatology, led by Dr. Todd T. Davis in Elmhurst, IL. The acquisition of Elmhurst Dermatology is a natural extension of Pinnacle Dermatology’s commitment to serving patients in Chicago’s western suburbs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Davis, his staff and patients to Pinnacle Dermatology,” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO of Pinnacle Dermatology. “Dr. Davis has been a leader in surgical, medical, and cosmetic skin care in Elmhurst and a close partner to Pinnacle. His commitment to the most advanced and innovative care for skin cancer strongly aligns with the mission of Pinnacle Dermatology. Pinnacle Dermatology’s model of bringing more resources to a practice while allowing for continued provider autonomy in leading their practice will benefit both the patients and staff of Elmhurst Dermatology.”

Elmhurst Dermatology’s Dr. Davis echoes that the partnership is a strong fit. “The partnership with Pinnacle Dermatology is great news for the staff and patients of Elmhurst Dermatology” said Dr. Todd Davis of Elmhurst Dermatology. “By having the support and vision of Pinnacle Dermatology’s shared business resources and leadership team, we can further our work delivering the best surgical, medical and cosmetic patient skin care. Pinnacle Dermatology was founded in the Chicagoland area and has grown into a nationwide leader in dermatology. Together, we share a mission and passion for population skin health management while integrating the most advanced and innovative dermatologic care.”

The acquisition of Elmhurst Dermatology is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology’s strategy to build a strong, nationwide dermatology practice operating in multiple geographic markets. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout the country. Pinnacle Dermatology is committed to providing responsive and passionate patient care, including patient education, same day appointments and population skin health management.

Elmhurst Dermatology will operate under the Pinnacle Dermatology brand name; however, patients will enjoy the same great care by the same great providers. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call (630) 832 – 2111.

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

At Pinnacle Dermatology we are united in our purpose: to educate, protect and care for your skin. We’re committed to bringing you the very best in comprehensive skin care so that you can achieve a confident, healthier and more beautiful you! If you are looking for extraordinary medical and cosmetic dermatology services, let us show you what is possible. www.pinnacleskin.com