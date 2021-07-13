DiDi Global, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before September 7, 2021; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of DiDi Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) investors that acquired shares between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021. Investors have until September 7, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that Didi misled investors regarding the Company’s compliance with privacy laws. Didi operates a major Beijing-based ride-hailing company known as Didi Chuxing. On July 2, 2021, China's internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), announced that it had launched a cybersecurity review of the Didi, accusing the Company of illegally collecting user data. The regulator also ordered that the app be removed from Apple's App Store. Didi will not be able to accept new client registrations until the investigation is complete. On this news, Didi shares declined sharply during intraday trading on July 6, 2021.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising