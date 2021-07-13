Carlotz, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before deadline; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Carlotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) investors that acquired shares between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021. Investors have until September 7, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint made misleading and false statements to the market. In the second half of 2020, CarLotz suffered from a "logjam" in relation to a surge of inventory. Carlotz’ gross profit per unit suffered in relation to these inventory problems. Carlotz offered aggressive pricing to customers in order to minimize returns to its sourcing partner. Carlotz’ gross profit per unit forecast was inflated. Carlotz public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about CarLotz.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising