21Shares & comdirect Announce Exclusive Crypto Partnership for Savings Plan

13 July 2021 - Zurich | Quickborn - 21Shares AG, the pioneering issuer of crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), today announced an exclusive partnership with the largest German online retail platform, comdirect effective today. In this innovative partnership, 21Shares was retained as the sole provider of physically-backed crypto ETPs to the online broker’s savings plan program (Spar plan).

Eleven of 21Shares’s ETP offerings currently listed in Germany are available on the comdirect platform at zero commissions.



Currently comdirect provides more than 2.9m customers (Sept 2020) with innovative, intelligent products and services so that they can carry out their banking and securities trading transactions easily and conveniently. The partnership marks a first for investors opting to add crypto assets into their savings accounts.



Commenting on the news, Hany Rashwan CEO of 21Shares, “We were the first crypto issuer to list a fully collateralised, 100% physically-backed bitcoin ETP on most German exchanges back in 2019 and today are the only issuer to admit four crypto ETPs on Xetra alone. This followed us listing the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP on the SIX Swiss Exchange in 2018. We are very excited to offer German clients who wish to add Bitcoin and other crypto assets to their savings plan a compelling option to do so thanks to comdirect, an option that was not available for any crypto products until now.”



Marco Infuso, Managing Director Business Development of the DACH region complemented, “Empowering people to choose how they allocate their investments for their retirement has led to such a project to materialise. This is very exciting for any investors who have been thinking about purchasing bitcoin but did not offer the proper investment tools to store them successfully in a savings plan. This partnership now makes it possible - another milestone in democratisation crypto investments.”



comdirect Produkt Manager and Crypto saving plan Initiator, Rene Louis Delrieux added “For an outstanding customer experience, investors are now able to use crypto ETPs by 21Shares which fits the needs of our demanding clients and ensures market participation. This additional service adds flexibility for immediate use. Together with our partner 21Shares, comdirect has succeeded in significantly bridging crypto investments to retirement plans, something that our clients have longed for a while.”

List of products available : https://www.comdirect.de/geldanlage/wertpapier-sparplan.html#neueWertpapiere (in German)

About 21Shares (for more information, visit https:/www.21shares.com)



21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence and security and cost-effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs now composed of 15 Crypto ETPs : the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW | 21XB:GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW | 21XE GY), 21Shares XRP (AXRP:SW | 21XX:GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW | 21XC GY), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW), 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW | 21XS:GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP (ADOT:SW | PDOT:GR), 21Shares Stellar ETP (AXLM SW | XLME GR), 21Shares Cardano ETP (AADA SW | DADA GY) and 21Shares Solana SOL ETP (ASOL SW | 21XL GR). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and some on Börse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto basket index (HODL) ETP in November 2018. 21Shares has 15 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $1.35 Bn in AuM in total listed products.





About Comdirect

comdirect provides online brokerage, banking, and advisory services in Germany. It executes buy and sell orders for stocks listed on the German stock exchanges, including options and futures contracts, as well as provides access to 46 stock exchanges outside Germany. Further, it provides execution only services to its clients for asset allocation, risk hedging and portfolio optimization. comdirect is a brand of Commerzbank AG.





Press Contact

Laurent Kssis +41 44 260 8660 press@21Shares.com

Ulrike Hamer +49 4106 704 15 45 ullrike.hamer@comdirect.de





This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States.This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other than the Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus. Copies of the current Base Prospectus dated 13 November 2020 are available free of charge from the website of the Issuer. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Base Prospectus and the final terms of any product mentioned herein can be obtained from 21Shares AG on the website. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.