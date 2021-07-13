Howard’s Welcomes LG Exec To Long Beach Experience Center

LA HABRA, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard’s, Southern California's premier independent appliance retailer, proudly welcomed William Joowan Cho, Chief Strategy Officer Globally for LG Electronics, at the company’s Long Beach Experience Center, located in the Marina Pacifica shopping center. Cho’s remit includes engaging exclusively with the top Internet-of-Things-enabled retail stores carrying LG products. He is particularly intent on seeing that the company’s products are effectively displayed in working models for active, hands-on consumer interaction.



As LG alumni, Howard’s President and CEO, John Riddle, and the company’s COO Kathy Genovese, are both well-versed with the technology requirements of the manufacturer and were pleased to demonstrate the advancements available in the Experience Center. During the meeting, the executives discussed the changing consumer trends following the pandemic, and how Howard’s Experience Center allows consumers to be met where they want to be met, interacting with and test-driving new products like those from LG and their luxury brand, Signature Kitchen Suite.

“I am impressed with what Howard’s has accomplished at their Long Beach Experience Center,” said Cho. “The location offers so much more than a store or showroom; it is a place to play, explore, and test the technology capabilities of products like LG’s. The displays are both beautiful and functional.”

Howard’s Long Beach Experience Center location is a luxury technology brand showroom featuring displays of connectivity in kiosks and live kitchen and laundry suites. Customers, designers, and trade professionals are invited to browse room displays, observe product innovations, and learn about Howard’s brand partners. Cho was especially pleased to see the vignette featuring LG’s Wash Tower and Styler.

Prior to Howard’s Long Beach Experience Center’s launch, Riddle shared with Cho the concept and ambitions of the Center’s design. Envisioned as a one-stop-shop for consumers and professionals to learn more about the latest technologies while enjoying the highest levels of product expertise and customer service, the location has more than delivered for the company.

“2020 and 2021 have been outstanding years for Howard’s, thanks in large part to the inclusion and presentation of key brand partners at the Experience Center,” said Riddle. “LG is a prime example of Howard’s dedication to delivering innovation, new technology, and design to the 24 million residents of the Southern California market. Products come to life in our stores, showcasing their design, functionality, and connectivity in working exhibits. Customers and trade pros are given the opportunity to explore smart appliances and ask questions of our fully-trained product experts so they can make informed purchasing decisions.”

Howard’s will continue to expand its footprint this year throughout Southern California with a new Experience Center location in West Hollywood, as well as Experience Center updates to the company’s Huntington Beach and Irvine stores, and a new Victorville “High Desert” location. The retailer possesses large showrooms throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties. Howard’s will debut the full complement of LG and Signature Kitchen Suite products in all Howard’s high tech Experience Centers in the fall.

